On the night of 27th May a man named Shivarama from Tumkur, Karnataka, was arrested for killing his wife because she had refused to serve him food. He not only ended her life but also severed her head and removed all of her skin. The corpse of 35-year-old Pushpalatha was discovered in the kitchen of the home she stayed with him in the village of Huliyurudurga in the district.

The couple, who had been together for more than ten years, had an eight-year-old boy and lived in a rented house. The woman’s skin had been peeled off by the accused, exposing her veins and intestines as her body lay in a pool of blood next to the decapitated head in the house.

According to the police, the couple had a fight after Shivaram who is employed at a sawmill got home from work on Monday night. His job was a frequent point of contention for them. Afterwards, she refused to offer him dinner and the argument escalated to the point where he stabbed the victim in a bit of rage and then chopped off portions of her body with a machete. He then continued to skin the corpse until the wee hours of 28th May. Their son who was present inside the residence was asleep during this time.

He proceeded to disclose his horrifying act in front of his landlord and his employer the next morning. The employer informed the police immediately, after which police reached the spot.

“A 35-year-old female’s body was found at the spot. Her husband was also at the spot. During questioning, he confessed to the murder,” mentioned Ashok Venkat, Tumkur Superintendent of Police. He added, “We have secured the accused. Shivaram and Pushpa were married for 10 years in an intercaste marriage. They had minor fights. Yesterday they had a fight over employment issues. He killed his wife and informed his employer. They immediately informed us. We have sent the body for post-mortem.”