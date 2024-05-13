In Karnataka’s Bidar district, a Hindu auto-rickshaw driver was attacked by several Muslim youths on 17th April for picking up a burqa-clad Muslim woman passenger. A video of the incident went viral online on 12th May. As seen in the viral video, the Muslim attackers slapped the Hindu man and the Muslim woman while one of the accused is heard saying “Tumko sharam nahi aa rahi, Musalmaan ka naam kharab karne… [Are you not ashamed to ruin the name of Muslims].”

It has been reported that three accused involved in the ‘moral policing’ act and assaulting the Hindu man named Ashoka Reddy Panduranga Reddy Pichare, have been arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Syed Bilal, Tausif Ayub Chavus and Syed Ibrahim. Meanwhile, two others Qadeer Qureshi and Magdoom are absconding.

Karnataka: Muslim woman and Hindu man THRASHED by Muslim goons in Bidar's Basavakalya, as she had "defamed Muslims".



Reportedly none arrested yet.



Earlier, a Muslim woman was gangr*ped by Islamists in Haveri, as she was in a relation with a Hindu man, and had even justified it. pic.twitter.com/YbmIcOV2Uk — Error 404 (@jxh45) May 12, 2024

The incident unfolded in the Basavakalyan area in Bidar district on 17th April after Hazratbi Hannumiya sat in 42-year-old Ashoka Reddy Panduranga Reddy Pichare’s auto rickshaw as he was taking passengers from Basavakalyan to Kaudiala village. Later, he stopped the auto near Thimmakka Garden.

Reports say that when Ashoka Reddy was going in his auto with the Muslim woman at 1 pm, five Muslim youths stopped him, indiscriminately thrashed him up, abused him and threatened him with his life not to go around with Muslim women again. Following the incident, the Hindu victim lodged a complaint against the accused Muslim youths at the Basavakalyana Nagar police station.

Speaking about the viral video, District Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna SL said “This incident took place on 17th April. However, its video went viral on social media on Sunday and also got published in some media reports. Three people have already been arrested for demonstrating moral policing by taking the law into their hands. The search for the other two is underway.”