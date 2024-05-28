Tuesday, May 28, 2024
KCR wanted to use MLA poaching case to ‘force’ BJP for a compromise and get bail for his daughter Kavitha, reveals ex-DCP

Ex-DCP Rao further disclosed that SIB's former deputy SP D Praneeth Rao intercepted the phones of several private persons and the MLA at KCR's behest and provided an audio clip. The then-CM KCR directed police to set up a trap and instructed Rohith to cooperate with them. He allegedly asked three other MLAs to join the plan.

(Image: Scroll)
In a shocking revelation in the confession report of Telangana former deputy commissioner of police (Task Force) Radha Kishan Rao, an accused in the illegal phone tapping case, it was stated that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allegedly wanted to use the Moinabad farmhouse MLAs poaching case as bait to force the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to compromise.

KCR (who he referred to as ‘peddayana’ or ‘elder’) intended to use the case to bail out his daughter and MLC K Kavitha from the Delhi liquor scam, as per reports.

According to Rao’s confessions, the BRS chief and then-CM KCR ordered a technical surveillance after learning of the alleged poaching attempt. This resulted in a failed attempt by police to arrest prominent BJP functionary B L Santhosh. KCR’s attempt to trap the BJP failed when the case was transferred to the CBI by the Telangana High Court.

Rao in his confession said that “Pedayanna” (KCR) was very angry after his plan to trap the BJP failed. Radha Kisan Rao refused to reveal further details of the plan saying that he “owes a lot to KCR”.

“Pedayanna was angry for not completing the ‘work’ as per his expectation. I will not disclose further details as I owe a lot to Peddayana who had re-appointed me twice and posted me in the city task force after my retirement in 2020,” Rao said.

Rao revealed that in October last 2023, then-Special Intelligence Bureau chief T Prabhakar Rao was apprised by then-Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy that some people claiming to be influential in the BJP were trying to persuade Reddy to join the party after he left BRS with other MLAs.

Following this, Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy managed to convince three persons—Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy to come a farmhouse in Moinabad. All three persons were arrested for trying to deflect four BRS MLAs into the BJP.

“Later, an SIT was formed and KCR wanted to arrest BJP national leader Santhosh to make the case strong, so that BJP would agree to a compromise, and it could be used to get rid of the ED case against his daughter Kavitha,” Rao’s confession report said adding that the “inefficiency” of Cyberabad Police officials resulted in a key person’s escape from police custody.

Rao said that a police team led by SP-rank officer Rema Rajeshwari, took a chartered flight to Kerala, “but failed to nab the wanted person.”

In December 2022, the Telangana High Court stayed the accused’s arrest and transferred the poaching case to CBI. On the 6th of February, Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of six writ petitions filed by the then-CM KCR-led state government challenging the Telangana High Court decision to hand over the poaching case probe to CBI.

Earlier in April this year, it was reported that 3 former SIB officers confessed during interrogation to conducting unauthorized surveillance on political figures, confiscating cash related to various political parties, and transporting cash using government vehicles before the assembly elections held on 30th November 2023.

Details of the Telangana phone tapping case can be read here.

Former CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha is one of the accused in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. She was arrested by ED in March this year.

