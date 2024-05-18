A video featuring an unsettling encounter between a woman and an Uber driver in Canada has surfaced on social media. Their conversation took a wild turn when the cab driver, who was reportedly of Pakistani descent can be heard declaring that he would have kidnapped the female passenger if they were in his native country, shocking her.

The male driver stated, “Well, if you were born in Pakistan and I’m from Pakistan, you would have been kidnapped by now,” to which the astounded female asked, “I would have been kidnapped by you,” and he responded with, “Of course, because there is no other option to get you, right?”

The woman then inquired, “But you have your women over there, though,” however, he reiterated, “Seriously, you are in Canada, so I cannot say anything to you, I cannot touch you, because it is Canada.”

Afterwards, she nervously laughed and noted, “Yeah definitely you can’t touch me. There are laws for such things here.” He then asserted, “You know what I mean,” and she expressed that it wasn’t flattering and he was scaring her. He once more announced, “There was no option (other than abducting her).” The two then wished each other good night and the awkward interaction ended in the 32-second clip.

The undated clip was shared on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) on 14th May and was allegedly shot in Toronto. The footage has become viral on social media and netizens are voicing their disbelief and outrage over the incident. An individual wanted the man to be arrested and deported back to Pakistan.

Another X user called the interaction ” messed up” and remarked that she would immediately notify Uber and the police if that were to happen to her. She further added, “No one should be throwing around threats like that, joke or not.”

A user tagged the Canadian Prime Minister and asked him, “When is it gonna be enough,” and further mentioned that the government is allowing “them” inside the country because they all are “good people.”

One person commented that he would have fled through the window pointing out the criminal nature of the conversation.

A netizen highlighted an incomprehensible amount of irony and claimed that some liberal women vote to allow people like this to enter the nation and then complain about “Me Too” against American white men who are nothing like this.

A female recounted her experience and shared that while bartending, someone told her that she was lucky to be in America otherwise, she would have been assaulted in his country. She wrote, “He would have dragged me in the ally and punched me in the face or much worse. People are crazy.”

The alarming video which was uploaded with the title, “Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would kidnap her,” has collected more than 6.1 million views in only a few days as more people continue to convey their horror and disgust over it.