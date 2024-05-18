Saturday, May 18, 2024
HomeSocial MediaWould have kidnapped you if this was Pakistan: Uber driver's shocking exchange with a...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Would have kidnapped you if this was Pakistan: Uber driver’s shocking exchange with a female passenger in Canada

The alarming video which was uploaded with the title, "Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would kidnap her," has collected more than 6.1 million views in only a few days as more people continue to convey their horror and disgust over it.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of the video.
Screengab of the video.
9

A video featuring an unsettling encounter between a woman and an Uber driver in Canada has surfaced on social media. Their conversation took a wild turn when the cab driver, who was reportedly of Pakistani descent can be heard declaring that he would have kidnapped the female passenger if they were in his native country, shocking her. 

The male driver stated, “Well, if you were born in Pakistan and I’m from Pakistan, you would have been kidnapped by now,” to which the astounded female asked, “I would have been kidnapped by you,” and he responded with, “Of course, because there is no other option to get you, right?”

The woman then inquired, “But you have your women over there, though,” however, he reiterated, “Seriously, you are in Canada, so I cannot say anything to you, I cannot touch you, because it is Canada.”

Afterwards, she nervously laughed and noted, “Yeah definitely you can’t touch me. There are laws for such things here.” He then asserted, “You know what I mean,” and she expressed that it wasn’t flattering and he was scaring her. He once more announced, “There was no option (other than abducting her).” The two then wished each other good night and the awkward interaction ended in the 32-second clip.

The undated clip was shared on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) on 14th May and was allegedly shot in Toronto. The footage has become viral on social media and netizens are voicing their disbelief and outrage over the incident. An individual wanted the man to be arrested and deported back to Pakistan.

Another X user called the interaction ” messed up” and remarked that she would immediately notify Uber and the police if that were to happen to her. She further added, “No one should be throwing around threats like that, joke or not.”

A user tagged the Canadian Prime Minister and asked him, “When is it gonna be enough,” and further mentioned that the government is allowing “them” inside the country because they all are “good people.”

One person commented that he would have fled through the window pointing out the criminal nature of the conversation.

A netizen highlighted an incomprehensible amount of irony and claimed that some liberal women vote to allow people like this to enter the nation and then complain about “Me Too” against American white men who are nothing like this.

A female recounted her experience and shared that while bartending, someone told her that she was lucky to be in America otherwise, she would have been assaulted in his country. She wrote, “He would have dragged me in the ally and punched me in the face or much worse. People are crazy.”

The alarming video which was uploaded with the title, “Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would kidnap her,” has collected more than 6.1 million views in only a few days as more people continue to convey their horror and disgust over it.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

DK Shivakumar offered me ₹100 crore to defame PM Modi: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda says 4 Ministers including Priyank Kharge handled pen drive of...

OpIndia Staff -

After AAP released yet another selective video to deny assault inside residence of Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal medical report confirms injuries to face, legs,...

OpIndia Staff -

Kyrgyzstan: Violent mobs launch targeted attacks on Pakistani MBBS students in Bishkek; Indian Embassy asks students to stay indoors as violence escalates

OpIndia Staff -

After Swati Maliwal files complaint of assault against Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, ex-AAP leader Shazia Ilmi opens up about ‘blackmail’ culture within Aam...

OpIndia Staff -

George Soros backed hitjob against Amit Shah in The Guardian? Litany of lies, unverified anecdotes and a dubious writer

Dibakar Dutta -

Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar files counter-complaint against AAP MP Swati Maliwal accusing her of trespassing, seeks probe into ‘chats with BJP leaders’

ANI -

“The newspaper has murdered all ethical journalism and standards”: Manipur govt slams The Hindu over editorial on ethnic conflict in the state

ANI -

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted during campaigning in Delhi, youth slaps him multiple times after greeting him with a garland

OpIndia Staff -

“Swati Maliwal went to Kejriwal’s residence as part of BJP’s conspiracy”: AAP leader Atishi attacks party MP, Maliwal hits back threatening to expose secrets

OpIndia Staff -

‘Free bus rides for women and transgenders will continue, L&T can quit Hyderabad Metro’, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com