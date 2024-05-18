Kyrgyzstan: Pakistani MBBS students attacked by violent mobs in Bishkek, Pakistani Embassy says no confirmation of “rapes and death”

In a series of violent incidents, Foreign students, particularly Pakistani MBBS students and their hostels have come under attack by violent local mobs in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Friday night (17th May). Several X users, who are in the know of the violent attack, have claimed that four Pakistani students have died and several others have suffered serious injuries in these mob attacks. The development has prompted both Indian and Pakistani Embassies to urge their nationals to “stay indoors”. However, they have so far denied reports of “rapes and deaths” of Pakistani students.

#BREAKING: 4 Pakistani students killed in Bishkek of #Kyrgyzstan and others seriously injured after massive clashes over last few days. Pakistani students say no help from Pakistani Embassy or authorities. May 13 hooliganism inside a hostel involving Pakistanis led to violence. pic.twitter.com/YdvTHpwqxM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 18, 2024

Thousands of Indian and Pakistani medical students attacked by locals in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in the early hours of Saturday, with hundreds reported injured. pic.twitter.com/rqW7dcIY3l — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) May 18, 2024

According to reports, on 13th May, a fight broke out between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt. It is also being said that some Pakistani students were reportedly involved in that clash, triggering targeted mob violence against Pakistani MBBS students. Several videos of purported Pakistani/foreign students sharing horrific details about the attack are doing rounds on the internet. According to the victims, the violent mobs have launched systematic attacks on hostels of foreign students and allegedly raped or sexually harassed Pakistani female students. Reportedly, the mobs are attacking hostels one after another and the attacks have continued into Saturday Morning.

(In Kyrgyzstan, local violent mobs launched systematic attacks on hostels of foreign students, particularly Pakistani medical students, social media users alleged several killed and raped in the violent attack, Image Source – X_@matincantweet)

I'm Medical Students in Kyrgyzstan need your help as we are being tortured by local extremist there.



– Raise Voice about this Everyone.#Bishkek #Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/btysYJiUrV — Rehan Tariq🇵🇰 (@drRehan_m0) May 17, 2024

WAKE UP @ForeignOfficePk.

Reportedly they are killing and raping Pakistani Students.@MIshaqDar50 u should be on your way to Kyrgyzstan on next flight.

(Courtesy @iihtishamm)#Kyrgyzstan I #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/4rkFcMKZnB — Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) May 17, 2024

the Pakistani students are being killed and raped in Kyrgyzstan by the locals and the authorities back home are sleeping.



DO NOT ABANDON OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS @OfficialDGISPR. help them & #SavePakistaniStudents before we head towards the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/w1u9z8subF — Dexie (@dexiewrites) May 18, 2024

Foreign students from India, Bangladesh, and other nations have also come under threat. The Indian Embassy has released an emergency number and advised Indian students to stay indoors and remain in touch with the Embassy.

We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041. — India in Kyrgyz Republic (@IndiaInKyrgyz) May 18, 2024

“Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy,” Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar wrote while retweeting Indian Embassy’s appeal to Indian students to stay indoors.

Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy. https://t.co/xjwjFotfeR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 18, 2024

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham tweeted, “In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal.”

IN VIEW OF MOB VIOLENCE AROUND STUDENT HOSTELS IN BISHKEK,

THE EMBASSY STONGLY ADVISE ALL PAKISTANI STUDENTS IN BISHKEK TO STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE SITUATION RETURN TO NORMAL.



WE ARE LIAISING WITH THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF OUR STUDENT FRATERNITY. — Hasan Zaigham (@hazaigham) May 17, 2024

He added, “We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure the safety of our student fraternity.”

The spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Office said the embassy was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities and issued emergency contact numbers.

Amb @hazaigham & his team are available on these emergency numbers (both numbers on WhatsApp). They have responded to hundreds of queries by students and their families. In case the numbers do not connect because of phone traffic, please text/WhatsApp. https://t.co/ILozSyA8aX — Mumtaz Baloch (@Mumtazzb) May 18, 2024

In a statement, the Pakistani embassy in Bishkek said, “There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on the 13th of May.”

It added, “So far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.”

The statement further added, “There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan. Despite social media posts about the alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek.

Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 18, 2024

Foreign students under threat

According to local media, several Pakistani medical students narrated their ordeal.

Kyrgyz students are barging into Pakistani girls' rooms and asking them "Yes, no, baby?" 1:00



It's 7 a.m. in Kyrgyzstan. A new day and the situation can get much, much worse! @BBhuttoZardari met @MFA_Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubayev last year. He needs to reach out to him RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/nDcQYwhFBz — Bilal Ansar Khan (@BilalAnsarKhan1) May 18, 2024

One of the student said that she was very scared and saved her life by hiding in the washroom. The student said that a violent mob had entered her hostel and beat up several Pakistani students and also vandalised the hostel. The student cried and pleaded for help.

Another student said, “A very bad thing happened to us. We don’t know whether we are safe or not. A very bad thing happened to us. Please send us to Pakistan. Yesterday there was a fight in which Pakistanis were also involved. They beat up a lot of people. We saved our lives by hiding in the hostel, but we are fine. We are on the 6th floor. They have closed the doors of the apartments and are sitting there, not knowing whether we are safe or not.”