Madhya Pradesh: Clerics furious after seeing Ghoomar in Nikah, expel Muslim family from society for 11 months, slap a fine of 1 lakh on them

Rashid complained to the district magistrate, pleading that the local clerics have forbidden all kinds of social invitations to his family and have also imposed Rs 1 lakh as fine.

A Muslim family in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh is facing the brunt of a social boycott pronounced by the local Maulanas (Muslim religious leaders/clerics) because a dancer performed in a Nikah (Islamic wedding) ceremony at their house which was deemed against the religious practices. The period of the expulsion of the family stood at 11 months along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. According to the media reports, the matter pertained to the Chhipaner Road of Harda where one Rashid lives with his family.

On 28th January, the marriage ceremony of one the family members took place at the residence with Moeen as the groom and Chandi as the bride. On 30th January, Rashid organised a party to celebrate their union which was attended by his relatives, friends and others from his neighborhood as well as nearby areas. He had also invited Rajasthani artists to entertain at the feast and a female dancer also did Ghoomar (traditional Rajasthani folk dance) there. A video of the dance is also going viral on social media.

A female dancer dressed in Rajasthani attire can be seen performing live in front of a large audience in the viral video and a man in a traditional Rajasthani costume is also visible with her on the stage. A meeting was called by a few clerics from Rashid’s neighborhood after the programme which was joined by other members of the Muslim community as well. They unanimously decided that it was forbidden for women to dance during Nikah. Rashid and his family were found to be in violation of Islamic regulations by the self-appointed jury.

Rashid has given a complaint letter to the District Magistrate (DM) of Harda and pleaded for justice. He has revealed that his family has been ordered not to be invited to any weddings for 11 months and a penalty of Rs one lakh has been imposed on them. His elderly mother has called the diktat wrong. His family went to the police against it, however, the cops did not take any action against the accused behind the decree.

Rashid eventually complained to the District Magistrate of Harda. The official immediately dispatched a team to his house and neighbouring locations for investigation. On the other hand, his neighbours termed the allegations as false. They claimed that he had not been boycotted but ousted from the community’s collective food gatherings that are called ‘Jajam’. The matter is now under probe.

