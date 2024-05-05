On 4th May (Saturday) a shocking case of a sensational triple murder came to light in the Govindgarh police station area of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. Shahnawaz Khan killed his 25-year-old sister-in-law Hasina Khan, and two nieces 2-year-old Alia and 3-year-old Anabiya. Shahnawaz then put the bodies of the children in a sack and discarded them in a pond. A police team including the Superintendent of Police reached the spot after receiving information about the crime and started searching for the corpses with the help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers. The police have arrested the accused and he is under interrogation.

The triple murder that transpired in ward number three, close to Idgah, caused widespread concern. The husband of the deceased woman resides and works in Visakhapatnam as a worker, and she stayed with her in-laws. The accused reportedly got into a minor argument with his sister-in-law and he killed her by striking her with a steel rod and then stabbed her with a knife. Her daughters witnessed the murder, so he then attacked them and ended their lives to hide his crime.

Shahnawaz left Hasina’s body, which was soaked in blood, in the house while the bodies of his nieces were stuffed in a sack and dumped into a pond. The rest of the family members were not at house during the murders. They had gone to Jabalpur (Gurh per some reports) to attend a wedding ceremony. Shahnawaz exploited the opportunity and killed the three victims in their absence. The police squad arrived at the location accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar and recovered the body. They gathered the evidence and began their investigation as the authorities continued to search the pond for the remains of the two girls.

According to Anil Sonkar, Shahnawaz and his sister-in-law Hasina got into a fight late last night. He killed the woman by strangulation after hitting her head with a steel rod out of fury. Sonkar stated, “Hasina Khan lived with her children, mother-in-law and two brother-in-laws in ward number 3 of Govindgarh town, while her husband is employed outside. Hasina’s elder brother-in-law had gone to Jabalpur for a wedding with her mother and the younger brother-in-law Shahnawaz Khan was at home. There was a dispute between the brother-in-law and the sister-in-law on Saturday evening. The brother-in-law used a steel rod to hit Hasina in the head during this altercation. He then used a knife to cut her throat.”

Police added, “Hasina’s two daughters, who were present, started crying when they saw what had happened. Subsequently, the perpetrator also murdered them and disposed of their corpses in the pond. He is being questioned by police after being brought into custody. Divers are assisting the police team in their hunt for the girls’ bodies. The conflict between the brother-in-law and the sister-in-law is being ascertained.”