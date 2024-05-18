Saturday, May 18, 2024
Massive protests erupt in West Bengal’s Dhupguri after 4 Hindu temples vandalised, idols broken on the same night

Two Goddess Kali temples, one Shiv temple and one Shani temple in in Kholai gram, Dhupguri of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal were vandalised on the same night, indicating an organised attack.

OpIndia Staff
1

On Friday night (17th May) unknown miscreants ransacked 4 Hindu temples and vandalised idols in Kholai gram, Dhupguri of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. Two Goddess Kali temples, one Shiv temple and one Shani temple in the area were vandalised on the same night, indicating an organised attack.

The temples which were desecrated are Choupathi Kali Mata Mandir, Satvendi Shiv Mandir, Janglibari Kali Mandir, and Gorerari Shani Mandir.

The temples were vandalised last night and was discovered on Saturday morning, triggering outrage among Hindus in the area. On Saturday morning, local Hindus came out in protest against the mass attack on the temples. The angry protestors blocked several roads including NH 27 at several places.  Some trains were also blocked at Shalbari and Falakata, and several important road crossings were also blocked.

It is also alleged that when Police tried to reach the crime spots, their vehicles were stopped.

Vehicles were stuck at several places in the area due to road blockades put up by the protestors. In the Meanwhile, District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat reached Dhupaguri with a large force to control the situation.

Later, local Hindus organised an open assembly, where representatives of vandalised temples were present along with local Hindu saints. FIRs were lodged by the respective temple committees in presence of thousands of locals and activists of different Hindu organisations including Viswa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagran Manch.

The complaint filed by the Satvendi Shiv Temple’s secretary said that the on the intervening night between 17 and 18 May, idol of Goddess Kali at the Khalaigram Shiv Temple at Satvendi in Dhupguri was found vandalised and broken.

The complaint added, “This incident has hurt the sentiments of devotees of Goddess in particular and Hindu population.” It said that the such an incident at a place of worship of Hindus is most condemnable act.

Similarly, the Khalaigram Kali Temple secretary also filed a complaint saying that the idol of Goddess Kali at the temple was found vandalised and broken. The vandalism was noticed by one local residence at 5 AM on 18 May.

Protesters have also called for a bandh tomorrow in the whole Dhupguri sub division. Moreover, deputation will be submitted in all police stations in North Bengal.

Talking about the incident, police have assured to take legal action and arrest the culprits as soon as possible. SP Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat expressed grief over the incident, telling protestors that what has happened is not acceptable. However, he said that blocking roads is not correct and requested the protestors to lift the blockades.

The SP issued a written statement saying that he visited the spot talked to locals along with the temple committee. He assured that police will ensure legal action and arrest of the culprits in the shortest of time.

BJP has condemned the attack, blaming the ruling TMC’s policies. West Bengal BJP posted in X, “This violent act is a direct consequence of TMC’s relentless appeasement politics, which perpetually endangers the Hindu community. Local residents are rightfully protesting against this blatant aggression. We demand immediate and uncompromising justice!”

In a statement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson said, “The entire Hindu community is angry against the vandalism of four temples near the college last night (17-18 May) in Dhupguri under Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and the indifference of the local government administration on it.”

