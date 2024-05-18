Saturday, May 18, 2024
West Bengal: Three Hindu temples desecrated in Dinajpur, BJP slams Trinamool Congress

"This violent act is a direct consequence of TMC’s relentless appeasement politics, which perpetually endangers the Hindu community," tweeted BJP Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Three Hindu temples allegedly desecrated in Dinajpur, VHP and BJP slams TMC
Visuals of temple desecration, image via X/ BJP Bengal
7

On Saturday (18th May), the three Hindu temples were desecrated by unidentified miscreants in Dhupguri in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

In a tweet, the Bengal unit of the BJP shared visuals of the vandalism and wrote, “Shocking and outrageous attack on Hindu temples in Dupguri, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal! Extremists have desecrated 3 temples, including Maa Durga Mandir and Graha Raja Shani Maharaj Mandir.”

“This violent act is a direct consequence of TMC’s relentless appeasement politics, which perpetually endangers the Hindu community. Local residents are rightfully protesting against this blatant aggression. We demand immediate and uncompromising justice!” it emphasised.

The local Hindus are protesting against the incident and have blocked a highway, demanding strict action against the accused.

In a statement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson said, “The entire Hindu community is angry against the vandalism of four temples near the college last night (17-18 May) in Dhupguri under Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and the indifference of the local government administration on it.”

“It is reported that two Durga temples, one Shiva temple and one Shani temple have been targeted by Jihadis. Despite written complaints by the temple committees, no attacker has been arrested yet,” he added.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands immediate arrest of the culprits and strictest punishment,” he concluded.

