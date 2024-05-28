Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomePoliticsRead the Constitution, read the law of the country: PM Modi's advice to Delhi...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Read the Constitution, read the law of the country: PM Modi’s advice to Delhi liquor scam accused Arvind Kejriwal

PM Modi said that during his 10-year tenure, ED has seized Rs 2,200 crore while during Manmohan Singh's 10-year tenure as Prime Minister, it was only Rs 34 lakh.

ANI
New twist in AAP vs LG fight: After SC gave power to appoint, transfer, post officials to Delhi Govt, Central govt brings ordinance to amend GNCTD act: Here is what it says
PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
9

Rejecting opposition allegations about the misuse of probe agencies against them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government has a zero-tolerance towards corruption and that it is better “if these people read the Constitution, read the law of the country”.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi said the probe agencies were making more seizures in corruption cases.

Asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegation that PM Modi decides who will go to jail, the Prime Minister said, “It would be better if these people read the Constitution, read the law of the country, I do not need to say anything to anyone”.

Kejriwal has been given interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal has been attacking the BJP and PM Modi in his rallies for the Lok Sabha polls.

“In Bihar, Modi Ji said – ‘Tejashwi Yadav will go to jail in a few days.’ This clearly shows who will go to jail and for how many days will he stay in jail, this is decided by Modi Ji. When I said this a few days ago, I was asked how I was saying this. Yesterday Modi Ji accepted it in front of the whole country,” Kejriwal said in a post on X on May 26.

PM Modi said that during his 10-year tenure, ED has seized Rs 2,200 crore while during Manmohan Singh’s 10-year tenure as Prime Minister, it was only Rs 34 lakh.

“Ask the person who is throwing this garbage, what is the proof of what you are saying? I will convert this garbage into manure and will produce some good things for the country from it. When Manmohan Singh was in power for 10 years, Rs 34 lakhs were seized and currently in the last 10 years ED has seized Rs 2,200 crores. The one who has brought back Rs 2,200 crores to the country should be respected and not abused,” he said.

“The one whose money has gone is abusing. It means that whoever has a part in stealing money will shout a little after being caught. Today, a Sarpanch has the right to sign on a chequebook but the Prime Minister of the country does not have it. Modi government has told its officers that it has zero tolerance towards corruption,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gujarat: Jain sadhvis attacked with a belt by Altaf Hussain Sheikh in Bharuch during Vihar

OpIndia Staff -

Repeat tragedies, lessons never learned: Delhi hospital and Rajkot gaming zone fires are new examples of India’s persistent lapses in fire safety compliance

Anurag -

Uttarakhand: Three men thrash gurdwara’s home guard, attack him with kirpan on suspicion of ‘bidi possession’

OpIndia Staff -

KCR wanted to use MLA poaching case to ‘force’ BJP for a compromise and get bail for his daughter Kavitha, reveals ex-DCP

OpIndia Staff -

‘A big fraud was taking place’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt after Calcutta HC cancels OBC reservation given to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

‘I have cyclone relief work, last phase elections, can’t attend June 1 meeting’: Mamata Banerjee snubs I.N.D.I. Alliance again

OpIndia Staff -

From talking about Hitler’s pen*s to linking Coronavirus with ‘sex power’ to lies about invitation to Nupur Sharma: How Saurabh Dwivedi’s ‘The Lallantop’ gained...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi distorted facts to tarnish Adani Group’s reputation’: Investor files plea over defamatory statements against business conglomerate, PM Modi also named

OpIndia Staff -

Following threats from leftist terrorists, traditional medicine practitioner Hemchand Manjhi says he will return the Padma Shri award and discontinue his work

OpIndia Staff -

Gupta brothers, wanted in multi-billion dollar scam in South Africa, arrested in a suicide case in India: Read about their alleged link to a...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com