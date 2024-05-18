On Saturday, May 18, addressing a rally in Ambala, Haryana, PM Modi asserted that robust leadership in India has made adversaries think twice before challenging India. PM Modi said that when there is a ‘dhakad’ government in the country, enemies think 100 times before doing any harm (to India).

PM Modi said, “Pakistan had been troubling India for 70 years, it had bombs in its hands. Today it has ‘bheekh ka katora‘ (begging bowl) in its hands.” PM Modi was referring to frequent bailout packages Pakistan has been seeking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in recent years.

During his speech, PM Modi also targeted opposition Congress party and its rule. PM Modi said that when the Congress party was in power, mothers in Haryana were a worried lot thinking about their children’s safety.

PM Modi accused the Congress party of a history of deceit and corruption involving the armed forces. PM Modi said, “Congress did the first scam of the country with the armed forces. Congress continued this track record with new scams as long as it remained in power. Bofors scam, Submarine scam, Helicopter scam – Congress kept the armed forces of India weak. Do you know why? So that they can make earnings in the name of importing weapons from outside. They took no note of the requirements of our jawans.”.

PM Modi also asserted that a weak government could not have changed the situation in Jammu & Kashmir and said it was his “dhakad” (strong) government that brought down the wall of Article 370 and as a result, Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development.

Haryana goes for elections in the 6th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on the 25th of May.