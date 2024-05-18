Saturday, May 18, 2024
Naturals Co-founder and CEO CK Kumaravel calls Veer Savarkar a coward, spews venom against Hindutva ideologue, netizens call for boycotting his spas and salons

CK Kumaravel, who made the disparaging post against Veer Savarkar, quit Kamal Hasan-led MNM in 2019 citing internal politics.

OpIndia Staff
Co-founder and CEO of Naturals, a Spa and Salon chain, CK Kumaravel recently sparked outrage after he made a disparaging post against one of India’s renowned Freedom Fighters Veer Savarkar. He denigrated the Indian Freedom fighter calling him “a coward” and peddled blatant falsehoods and unfound allegations linking him to MK Gandhi’s assassination, a propaganda that has been busted by the judiciary as he was acquitted in the case.   

Notably, on 16th May, CK Kumaravel made disparaging remarks against Veer Savarkar while responding to PM Modi’s open challenge to the I.N.D.I. Alliance parties. While addressing an election rally in Kalyan, Maharashtra, PM Modi challenged the opposition bloc to say 5 sentences about the greatness of Veer Savarkar. An I.N.D.I. Alliance supporter (as per his posts on X timeline) and former executive of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kumaravel described the Hindutva ideologue as a “maniac”. 

In his post on X, he wrote, “1. #VeerSavarkar is a coward. 2. He is a co-conspirator in Gandhi’s assassination. 3. He is an expert in writing #MercyPetitions.  4. He brainwashed the mentally ill #Godse in killing #Gandhi. 5. There is nothing veer in him except his name. 6. A #Hindutva Maniac. #RSS – #BJP mafia.”

CK Kumaravel quit Kamal Hasan-led MNM in 2019 citing internal politics.

The disparaging remarks against the Indian Freedom Fighter stirred an outrage on X with several users giving calls to boycott CK Kumaravel-led Naturals spa, salon chain, and its subsidiaries/associates.

Slamming the Former MNM functionary and Naturals CEO, an X user wrote, “See that was not very difficult was it. Verbal diarrhea & lies & hate comes so natural to INDI alliance leaders and their chamchas.”

Another X user wrote, “Spent 36 years in jail and then comment on this issue. Take this challenge. Are you ready if you are the true born son of your father to take this challenge?”

Nehru’s Cabinet Ministers opposed the government’s move in MK Gandhi’s assassination, Ambedkar thought Veer Savarkar was implicated at Nehru’s behest: Report

Click here to read how the I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders and its supporters, particularly Rahul Gandhi and his coterie have led a vilification campaign against the renowned Indian Freedom Fighter, Veer Savarkar by questioning his ‘Veer’ title, Mercy petitions, and false allegations of being involved in MK Gandhi’s assassination. In fact, when Savarkar was made accused by the Nehru government, most of the Cabinet members including the then law minister Ambedkar opposed it. But they all had to bow to the wishes of Nehru, who was bent upon prosecuting Savarkar in the case.

Some new evidence has emerged lately that Ambedkar secretly met Savarkar’s lawyer and Hindu Mahasabha leader Bhopatkar in Delhi and inspired him to fight the case vigorously telling him that he (Ambedkar) felt that the case against Savarkar was very weak and that he would be ultimately acquitted, as reported by Firstpost. 

In fact, Ambedkar had such sympathy for Savarkar that he came to the Delhi court at least twice, once with his wife and another Congress leader, Kakasaheb Gadgil. On 22 June 1949, when the hearing began in the court of Justice Atma Charan, Ambedkar sat in the front row with his wife and Gadgil to ensure that the judge noticed his presence, the report added. 

According to the report, the new evidence around the historical antecedents of that time proves that Savarkar was not just innocent, but had even opposed the anarchist ways of Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, Gandhi’s killers, and their followers in the Hindu Mahasabha. The report highlighted that even Ambedkar thought that Veer Savarkar was implicated at the behest of Jawaharlal Nehru. 

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that Rahul Gandhi faced a defamation case and had previously issued two unconditional apologies to the Supreme Court for his derogatory remarks about the Indian Freedom Fighter. 

