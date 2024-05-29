Wednesday, May 29, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Is the Lobby running Odisha in Naveen Babu’s name responsible for his sudden deteriorating...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Is the Lobby running Odisha in Naveen Babu’s name responsible for his sudden deteriorating health?’ PM Modi says BJP will form special committee to probe it

PM Modi stressed that people who are close to CM Patnaik have expressed concerns about how his health has deteriorated drastically in the last year. He added that it has led many of them to suspect that there could be a conspiracy behind it. 

OpIndia Staff
“Is the Lobby running Odisha in Naveen Babu’s name responsible for his sudden deteriorating health”: PM Modi on Naveen Patnaik's alleged poor health
“Is the Lobby running Odisha in Naveen Babu’s name responsible for his sudden deteriorating health”: PM Modi on Naveen Patnaik's alleged poor health (Image Source - OTV)
8

On Wednesday (29th May), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns about the deteriorating health of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The development comes a day after a video of CM Patnaik went viral in which his alleged proxy, VK Pandian, was seen grabbing his shaking hands to hide them from the public. PM Modi stressed that people who are close to CM Patnaik have expressed concerns about how his health has deteriorated drastically in the last year. He added that it has led many of them to suspect that there could be a conspiracy behind it. 

Sharing the concern, PM Modi announced that after forming the government in the state, the saffron party will form a special committee to probe whether the lobby that is running state in Patnaik’s name is responsible for his poor health. Meanwhile, CM Patnaik has rejected reports about his poor health stating that he is in “very good health”. 

Notably, the BJP has been launching scathing attacks on the BJD government over the issue of Odia Asmita. It asserts that an Odisha-born person should be the Chief Minister of the state rather than a Tamil-born retired IAS officer running the government without accountability. According to the BJP, BJD is running a proxy government in the name of Naveen Patnaik and Tamil-born bureaucrat turned BJD leader Pandian has become the ‘de-facto’ CM who is controlling and dictating terms to 77-year-old Patnaik whose health is allegedly deteriorating. 

Even in the recent viral video, Pandian, as usual, was seen holding the mike and watching the CM speak with careful observation when he grabbed his trembling hands to conceal them from the public eye. Sharing the video, the BJP stated that the video was symbolic of how Pandian has grabbed control of the state. 

A day after the video went viral, PM Modi raised the issue of CM Patnaik’s alleged poor health while addressing an election rally in Odisha’s Baripada. PM Modi said, “People are concerned about the health of CM Naveen Patnaik and how his health deteriorated so much in the last one year. Those close to CM Naveen say that the CM is not able to do anything on his own. Some even suspect a conspiracy behind the poor health condition of CM Naveen. People of Odisha have the right to know if there is any conspiracy behind CM Naveen’s deteriorating health.”

The Prime Minister further stated that the people have the right to know whether there is any conspiracy behind CM Patnaik’s deteriorating Health. And ‘Is the lobby running Odisha in Naveen Babu’s name responsible for his Poor Health?’’

Earlier, addressing a rally in Odisha’s Jajpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted Pandian (referring to him as Tamil babu) for stopping Odia people from celebrating ‘Ram Mahotsav’. Slamming the ‘political heir’ of Odisha CM, Shah asserted, “Can a person from Tamil Nadu be the Chief Minister of Odisha? Narendra Modi will give you an Odia-speaking young CM who is a resident of Odisha.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bihar: 13 teachers punished with salary cut over ‘bed performance’, know the issue behind the viral letter of Education Dept

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Muslim student says he was expelled by school over a hostel visit by a Hindu friend, reprimanded by warden for befriending non-Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal lies again, falsely claims Punjab Power Corporation was making losses before AAP govt, hides the truth behind free electricity

Raju Das -

Leftists and Islamists celebrate Sharjeel Imam’s bail in one case: Here is why he will remain in jail in the larger conspiracy case of...

Paurush Gupta -

Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle in Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy kills two persons, injures one in Gonda

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel during Oct 7 terror attacks by Hamas, posts ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ Instagram story

OpIndia Staff -

North Korea launches ‘garbage war’ against South Korea, sends balloons carrying filth over the border in retaliation to balloons carrying leaflets

OpIndia Staff -

Mani Shankar Aiyar strikes again, claims China “allegedly” invaded India in 1962, Congress says he is senile and should be ignored

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Police officer Simranjit Kaur caught red-handed taking Rs 50,000 bribe from a rape victim, was earlier sacked for bribery in Nithari cannibalism case

OpIndia Staff -

Selective outrage of low IQ Bollywood exposed with ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ campaign: What happened in Rafah and why learning all sides of a...

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com