Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPeru officially declares transgender, nonbinary, intersex people as 'mentally ill', offers free mental healthcare
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Peru officially declares transgender, nonbinary, intersex people as ‘mentally ill’, offers free mental healthcare

The Peruvian health ministry, however, stated that the ruling does not require transgender or LGBTQ+ people to undergo conversion therapy.

OpIndia Staff
(Images: WJLA, Telegraph)
9

In a decree signed by the President of Peru on 10th May, the country has officially classified transgender, non-binary, and intersex individuals as ‘mentally ill’ while offering free mental health care. President Dina Boluarte signed a decree identifying transsexualism, dual-role transvestism, gender identity disorder in childhood, other gender identity disorders, and fetishistic transvestism as mental illnesses.

The Peruvian government’s decision occurred just before the 34th anniversary of the World Health Organisation’s elimination of homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). The Peruvian health ministry stated that the decision would ‘guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health’  for the trans population. The Peruvian health ministry, however, stated that the ruling does not require transgender or LGBTQ+ people to undergo conversion therapy.

In a later statement, the ministry said, “The Minsa ratifies its position that gender and sexual diversity are not diseases; in this framework, we express our respect for gender identities, as well as our rejection of the stigmatization of sexual diversity in the country. The sexual orientation and gender identity of a person does not constitute in itself a physical or mental health disorder and, therefore, they should not be subjected to treatment or medical care or to so-called reconversion therapies, such as It is established by Ministerial Resolution No. 753-2021/Minsa…”

“To guarantee that care coverage is complete in mental health, the Essential Health Insurance Plan (PEAS) was updated, in compliance with the Third Complementary Provision Modifying Law 30947, Mental Health Law of May 23, 2019. This update is carried out in response to the need to ensure the benefit of comprehensive mental health interventions, as conditions for the full exercise of the right to health and well-being of the person, the family and the community,” the health ministry added.

LGBTQ+ activist groups across Peru, on the other hand, condemned the decision as a significant setback in the fight for their rights and safety. Jheinser Pacaya, director of OutfestPeru wrote on X, “100 years after the decriminalization of homosexuality, the @Minsa_Peru has no better idea than to include trans people in the category of mental illnesses. We demand and we will not rest until its repeal.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘There are more important things than her’: While Kejriwal dodges question, SP chief jumps in to defend AAP supremo in Swati Maliwal assault row

OpIndia Staff -

India dominates Asia in terms of data centre capacity, gets $40 million funds: Understanding what exactly is a data centre and its importance

OpIndia Staff -

‘India landed on moon, Karachi reporting about kids dying in open gutters’: Pak MP shows the mirror to Pakistan govt

ANI -

‘Dadan Khati’: Know about Odisha’s missing voters, empty villages, a question PM Modi has been raising on 24-years of BJD rule under Naveen Patnaik

Paurush Gupta -

Bibhav Kumar seen comfortably accompanying Kejriwal, days after allegedly assaulting Swati Maliwal and AAP assuring action

OpIndia Staff -

Cow smuggler Jamiruddin Qureshi arrested in the murder case of Jaunpur journalist Ashutosh Srivastava: SP leader Abu Azmi’s relative Nasir also named in the...

OpIndia Staff -

PhonePe launches UPI services in Sri Lanka in collaboration with LankaPay, Indians can pay using UPI at LankaQR merchant points

ANI -

Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra clinches yet another Gold: Wins Javelin Final at 2024 Federation Cup with 82.27m throw

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu priest lynched in Kushinagar for supporting BJP: Wife says BSP supporters killed her husband, slapped fake cases under SC/ST Act

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly’s Farzana becomes Pallavi, Moradabad’s Nargis becomes Mansi: Muslim girls marry Hindu men after doing Gharwapsi in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com