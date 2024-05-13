Noida Police of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (May 11, 2024) raided the Delhi residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in the presence of Delhi Police. The raids took place after an FIR was registered against Amanatullah and his son in the Phase-1 police station of Noida. The duo has been accused of threatening and beating the staff authorities at a petrol pump. As per the reports, both the father and the son were not present at their residence when the raids were conducted.

The police are engaged in investigation and pursuing further legal action in the matter. The place where Amanatullah and his children created a ruckus is the petrol pump owned by the family members of a Lance Naik who sacrificed his life for the country in Operation Rakshak.

The video of Noida Police’s raid on Amanatullah’s house is also going viral on social media. In this video, SHO Phase 1 Inspector Dhruv Bhushan Dubey and Sub Inspector Sharad Yadav are seen present along with about 25 other officers. The team was led by ACP Arvind Kumar who took the support of Delhi Police to conduct the raid. People nearby silently watched the police team in front of Amanatullah’s house. The SHO could be seen knocking on gate of Amanatullah’s house several times but got no response from inside.

नोएडा सेक्टर 95 में अमानतुल्लाह खान के बेटे द्वारा पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मचारियों को लोहे की रॉड से पीटने के कुछ दिनों बाद, यूपी पुलिस उनके घर पहुँच गई है।



Uttar Pradesh BJP Youth Wing Social Media Head has shared this video on his ‘X’ handle. He wrote, “A few days after Amanatullah Khan’s son beat up petrol pump employees with iron rods in Noida Sector 95, UP Police reached his house. Self-proclaimed ‘fearless’ people are not opening their doors for UP police.” Notably, Amanatullah, his son, and two other unknown accused have yet not been arrested. Police have intensified efforts to arrest them.

What is in the FIR against Amanatullah and his son

The FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday (7th May 2024) on the complaint of Vinod Kumar Singh. Vinod Kumar Singh mentioned in the complaint that on Tuesday morning at around 9:27, Anas Khan, son of AAP MLA Amanatullah, came to get petrol at his petrol pump in his Brezza car. As soon as he arrived, he first broke the queue, abused the salesman, and asked him to fill petrol in his car. When the salesman asked him to be in the queue, Anas Khan got angry. He said that he was MLA’s son and took out an iron rod from the car.

It is alleged that Anas started hitting the salesman with an iron rod. During this attack, he was also abusive. In anger, Anas also broke the swapping machine kept at the petrol pump. Other employees of the petrol pump then ran to save their colleague who was being beaten. After the arrival of senior staff, the assault was stopped and the police were informed. Even after the police arrived, Anas Khan continued to misbehave with the staff. He again described himself as the son of the MLA and started threatening to kill all the staff of the petrol pump. During this time, he also said that he would get the petrol pump closed.

It is being said that while the petrol pump staff called the police, Anas Khan called his father Amanatullah Khan. Amanatullah Khan reached the petrol pump with his other associates in two vehicles. Here, instead of calming his son down, Amanatullah started harassing the petrol pump staff and the manager. “If I start beating you and your staff right now, you will not be able to do anything,” Amanatullah said. The AAP MLA is also said to have harassed the owner of the petrol pump.

In the complaint, the victim has demanded strict action against Amanatullah and his son and has appealed for the safety of his staff in the future. OpIndia has the FIR copy. CCTV footage of this incident is also going viral on social media. In the viral video, Anas Khan can be seen doing hooliganism with his henchmen. Police have registered an FIR against Amanatullah Khan, his son Anas, and two unknown others under sections 323, 504, 506, and 427 of the IPC.

The petrol pump belongs to the family of the martyr of Operation Rakshak-2

OpIndia’s investigation revealed that the petrol pump at which Amanatullah Khan and his son Anas had committed holliganism belonged to the family of a martyr of the Indian Army. The name of this martyr is Lance Naik Ramendra Pratap Singh. Ramendra Pratap Singh was posted in Rashtriya Rifles and became a martyr in Kashmir in the year 1999 while fighting the terrorists.

‘If he is the son of an MLA, then I am also the child of a martyr’

OpIndia spoke to petrol pump owner Vinod Kumar Singh. Vinod Kumar told us that in the year 2017, almost 18 years after his father’s sacrifice, his mother was allotted a petrol pump under a dependent quota. On the actions of Amanatullah’s son, Vinod said, “If he is proud that he is the son of an MLA, then I too have self-respect that I am the child of a martyred soldier.” Vinod Singh has full hope from Noida Police that they will take strict action against the accused.

‘Our efforts continue, results will be available soon’

OpIndia spoke to DCP Noida IPS Vidyasagar Mishra. Vidyasagar told us that till now the police have not received any written reply from Amanatullah or his son. DCP said that police efforts are continuing against the accused, the results of which will be known soon.