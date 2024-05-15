Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 14, seeking the parliamentary seat from Varanasi. According to his election affidavit, the Prime Minister, whose administration saw the Indian economy rise from the tenth to the fifth rank, has personal assets of just Rs 3 crores.

According to PM Modi’s 2024 election affidavit, he has cash on hand of Rs 52,920 and moveable assets valued at Rs 3.02 crore. According to his 2024 affidavit, he does not own any property, a house, or a vehicle.

The affidavit further reveals that PM Modi’s taxable income increased from Rs 11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23. The Prime Minister also has a Fixed Deposit worth Rs 2,85,60,338 in SBI. The PM also has four gold rings worth Rs 2,67,750.

According to his electoral affidavit, the prime minister declared holdings of Rs 73,304 in the SBI’s Gandhinagar branch and Rs 7,000 in the Varanasi branch.

Additionally, the Indian Prime Minister has no outstanding loans or dues under his name. He has Rs 9.12 lakh saved in National Savings Certificates.

PM Modi submits nomination, eye at hat-trick victory

As he runs for a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, PM Modi filed his candidature on May 14 in front of a number of NDA leaders, including chief ministers and union ministers. After a busy morning that included prayers at the city’s Kaal Bhairav temple and aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat, Modi arrived at the district collectorate wearing a blue sadri and a white kurta-pajama.

The prime minister went straight to the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address the leaders and workers of his local party after filing his paperwork.

After filing his nomination, PM Modi took to social media X and said, “Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come.”

Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the… pic.twitter.com/QOgELYnnJg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

“I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come,” he further added.

Varanasi, the seat that PM Modi has won twice, will go to polls in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.