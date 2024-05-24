Days after a 17-year-old killed a young couple in Pune while overspeeding in his father’s unregistered Porsche car, he has blamed his driver for the deadly accident.

As per reports, the driver had also accepted that he was behind the steering wheel on 19th May when the luxury car ran over Anish Awadhia and Ashwini Kosta.

The accused’s friends have also testified that the family driver is responsible for the accident. The police have interrogated the said driver in connection to the hit-and-run case.

The case is reminiscent of Salman Khan’s infamous hit-and-run case, which dates back to 28th September 2002. At that time, the Bollywood actor’s Toyota Land Cruiser rammed into a bakery in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The incident killed one person named Nurullah Mehboob Sharif and injured four others who were sleeping on the pavement outside the bakery.

Salman Khan was initially charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, drunk driving, and driving without a valid license. his defense team argued that it was his driver, Ashok Singh, who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

While a a Mumbai sessions court convicted Salman Khan of all charges, including culpable homicide, and sentenced him to five years in prison, the Bollywood actor was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in December 2015.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Salman Khan maintained that he was not driving the car at the time of the accident. His driver Ashok Singh testified that he was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. Singh claimed that the car’s tyre had burst, causing the vehicle to lose control.