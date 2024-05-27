Monday, May 27, 2024
Pune Porsche case: 2 Doctors from Sasson Hospital arrested by Crime Branch for changing accused boy’s blood sample before alcohol test

Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident on the night of May 19.

ANI
Pune Porsche case: 2 doctors from Sasson Hospital arrested
Screenshots from viral video after the incident
11

 The Pune police Crime Branch has arrested two doctors from Sasson Hospital in the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed earlier this week in Pune city.

As per the police, the doctors have been arrested on the charge of manipulating blood samples.

The minor accused was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up on the day of the accident on May 19.

The arrest came after it was discovered that the minor’s blood report was changed with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

Earlier, the Crime Branch unit on May 25 morning arrested the grandfather of the minor accused in the case.

The commissioner of Pune city police, Amitesh Kumar said that the grandfather of the accused was arrested and a separate FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 365 and 368.

The driver Gangadhar had complained to police alleging that he was taken to the accused grandfather’s home against his will on the night of May 19 when Gangadhar was leaving the Yerawada Police Station.

The accused grandfather and his father allegedly threatened Gangadhar, snatched his phone and forcibly kept him confined in their bungalow in an attempt to force him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson.

The minor ploughed his swanky Porsche into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot.

Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident on the night of May 19.

The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5.

The accused teenager’s father, who was arrested earlier, is lodged in Yerawada Central Prison after he was granted judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues of victims who died in the Pune accident also held a protest in front of PMC on Sunday demanding justice for them. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

