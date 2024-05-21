On Monday (20th May), the Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities in Pune informed that the Porsche Taycan car, which killed a young couple in Pune, had been operational since March this year without any registration.

The luxury vehicle, driven by the son of builder Vishal Agarwal, rammed into two 24-year-olds (Aneesh Awadhia and Ashwini Koshta) in the wee hours of Sunday night. It has now come to light that the owner did not pay the necessary registration fees while purchasing the vehicle.

While speaking about the matter to The Times of India, Pune regional transport officer Sanjiv Bhor said, “The car was booked through a dealer in Bengaluru, which provided a temporary registration before delivering it to the owner in March this year.”

“It was the responsibility of the owner to get it registered. The vehicle came to Pune RTO and an inspection was done. However, the owner didn’t pay the fee required for the registration,” he added.

Bhor emphasised, “Since the fee was not paid, we couldn’t provide a registration number.” As per the rules, vehicles purchased after April 2019 must have high-security registration plates (HSRP) and dealers are responsible for affixing such plates along with vehicle numbers.

Fadnavis tells Pune Police to take strict action

The Pune police came under fire from social media users after the 17-year-old driver of the Porsche Taycan car, Vedant Agarwal, was granted bail within 24 hours.

Amid criticism over handling the case involving a prominent businessman, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to ensure strict action against the accused.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said, “The Deputy Chief Minister asked us to conduct a thorough probe… And that there should be stringent action against the accused…He asked us to find out whether there was any soft-pedalling against the accused,” he said.

The Pune police have now appealed against the bail granted by the lower court to the accused.