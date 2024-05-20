Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Pune builder’s son granted bail within 15 hours of killing 2 people with his overspeeding Porsche, bail condition says, ‘write a 300-word essay’

The teenager has been asked by the Juvenile Justice Board to work with a traffic police official for 2 weeks and attend psychiatric counseling sessions. He has also been asked to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and create traffic awareness boards.

Pune builder's son gets bail in 15 hours after killing 2 persons
Teenage son of builder Vishal Agarwal gets bail in 15 hours after killing 2 in Pune
Early on Sunday morning an overspeeding Porsche, reportedly driven by a drunk teenager crashed into vehicles and killed two persons in East Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune. A man and a woman named Anis Awadhia and Ashwini Costa were killed in the incident.

The drunk teenager’s speeding luxury car reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles before hitting a pavement. Locals rushed to the spot and assisted the injured persons. The teenager was also caught and thrashed by locals, allegedly for trying to flee the scene. Though the teenager, the son of a builder, was arrested, he was granted bail in just 15 hours.

Prashant Patil, the top celebrity lawyer hired by the real estate mogul for his son informed to the media that the builder’s son was arrested by the Yerawada police station and the honorable judge was “kind enough” to grant bail to the teenager under some conditions. He insisted that his client is duty-bound to follow the bail conditions.

Bail conditions of billionaire’s son raise eyebrows

The teenage son of the rich builder was granted a speedy bail. The bail conditions set by the court have raised eyebrows of many. As per reports, the 17-year-old, who was exiting a posh club in Pune at 2.30 AM, reportedly drunk and rashly driving his Porsche car, has been asked by the Juvenile Justice Board to work with a traffic police official for 2 weeks and attend psychiatric counseling sessions. The teenager has also been asked to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and create traffic awareness boards.

The speedy bail after a heinous crime and the bail conditions are currently stirring a lot of discussions on social media with people questioning whether the law is lenient for the rich.

As per some reports, the culprit is 17 years and 8 months old. His father, the real estate mogul, and the owner of the bar that served alcohol to the underage boy, have also been booked by the Yerawada police.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act, added the DCP.

The juvenile’s father and the bar that served him liquor face charges under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, said the city police Pune.

