Tuesday, May 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRajdeep Sardesai gets schooled by Milind Deora on Congress' Pakistan sympathy and why I.N.D.I....
Editor's picksMediaPolitics
Updated:

Rajdeep Sardesai gets schooled by Milind Deora on Congress’ Pakistan sympathy and why I.N.D.I. Alliance win will be ‘celebrated’ in Pakistan

Deora explained to Rajdeep that Congress has long been sending messages that they are on the wrong wide of India.

Shraddha Pandey
(Images: File, IndianExpress)
6

IndiaToday journalist Rajdeep Sardesai got schooled once again on his show after he tried to bat for the Congress party. On the 6th of May, former Congress leader and now a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Milind Deora exposed Congress’s pro-Pakistan proclivities as Sardesai raised questions over Shiv Sena advertisements saying that Congress and I.N.D.I. Alliance’s victory will be celebrated in Pakistan.

“Your vote, do you want it to lead to celebrations in Bharat or Pakistan?” the ad published by the Shiv Sena reads. Regarding this, Sardesai questioned Deora if his party wanted to lead the poll campaign of this sort when the NDA is talking about development and future.

To this, Milind Deora questioned Sardesai if national security is not essential to take India to the next stage as NDA talks about Viksit Bharat (Developed India). “To equate India with its hostile neighbours with a Hindu Muslim narrative…for the media and the opposition,” Deora said as Sardesai interrupted him to ask if Deora intended to say that Congress is pro-Pakistan and anti-Hindu.

An infuriated Rajdeep Sardesai alleged that the “Shiv Sena ad is fear-mongering that if I am voting Congress party I am being pro-Pakistan.”

Congress after 26/11 attacks

Responding to Sardesai’s allegation, Milind Deora recalled the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and how the Congress leaders acted absolutely against the interest of India and blamed Hindus for the terror attack.

“…I tried to improve things from within. There was a growing perception that Congress stands on the wrong side of the issues that matter to India. Let me give you an example. I was the MP from South Mumbai in 2008 when 26/11 [terror attack] happened here…I worked closely with then PM Dr Manmohan Singh. The intention of the government of India and the law enforcement agencies was to tell the world, the United Nations that Pakistan is behind this. By the way Pakistan itself admitted that 26/11 was their own doing. We caught Ajmal Kasab, he was tried and sentenced to death,” Deora said.

“What was the statement by Congress leaders soon after that terror attack? Congress leaders released a book which diverted attention away from Pakistan and they blamed the Hindu community for that attack. Who made it a Hindu-Muslim issue in the first place…” Deora added.

Sardesai, however, tried to downplay the anti-Hindu actions of the Congress leaders who blamed Hindus for the Mumbai terror attack by asserting that it was their individual opinion and they just attended the book release. Deora while responding to the question about what he did to oppose this, said that he raised his voice opinion within the party’s internal forums.

It is worth noting that Aziz Burney, notorious for his anti-Hindu rants, published a book titled “26/11 RSS Ki Saazish?”. (26/11: An RSS Conspiracy?) to blame RSS for the Mumbai terror attacks carried out by the Pakistan-based Islamic terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. To lend credence to the book authored by the then-editor-in-chief of the Sahara Urdu newspaper, Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh personally launched it twice, once in Delhi and again in Mumbai. The same Aziz Burney also also claimed that the ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who lost his life in the Mumbai terror attack, was killed by the Indian Army.

Milind Deora also talked about the recent statement by the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar who said that the bullet that killed IPS officer Hemant Karkare was not fired by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab but from the weapon of an ‘RSS-linked’ police officer. He also mentioned the 2020-2021 India-China Galwan skirmishes and how the Modi government banned the Chinese short video app TikTok for security and economic reasons. He said that the Congres party opposed and trolled him for supporting the government over its decision to ban the said app.

Citing all these incidents, Milind Deora said that it makes the people doubt “why Congress party which has a legacy of its own is suddenly on the wrong side of India.”

Rajdeep, however, tried to insinuate that many in Pakistan would also celebrate PM Modi’s victory and so is it fine to run a campaign like if one votes Congress, Pakistan will celebrate. The IndiaToday journalists’s haranguing came despite the fact that just a few ago former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry supported senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he reposted a video of the Gandhi scion’s polemics against the Modi government and said “Rahul on fire.”

As Sardesai continued to assert that ShivSena is lowering the standard of poll campaigns with such advertisements attacking Congress over its pro-Pakistan views, Deora hit back asking if Congress is not lowering the level of debate by giving clean chit to Pakistan adding that national security is not a fringe but important issue and it matters in the elections too.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Is PM Modi a dictator? Prime Minister breaks silence, reminds how Congress forcibly sterilised people and jailed journalists during Emergency

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islam is changing world over’: PM Modi speaks up on Muslim fearmongering, says in their obsession of dictating electoral politics, they are spoiling future...

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu and Kashmir: Fierce firefight underway in Kulgam as security forces hunt terrorist who attacked IAF convoy

ANI -

UP STF arrests Mohammed Zubair, absconding for 5 months, for smuggling beef; was booked after 21 tonnes of beef was caught in December 2023

OpIndia Staff -

Students at National Law University, Delhi, write ECI’s obituary, and ironically, hail German national Dhruv Rathee as defendant of Indian democracy

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata Police deletes “summons” to X user for sharing a popular meme featuring West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after facing online backlash 

OpIndia Staff -

‘Non-binary people, transgender men can also experience pregnancy’: SC on the use of ‘pregnant person’ instead of ‘pregnant woman’ in judgment

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joins in instigating conspiracy theories about Hemant Karkare’s death during the 26/11 terror attack, wants a forensics investigation

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi wanted to overturn Ram Mandir verdict’: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod’s explosive revelation

OpIndia Staff -

‘No proof of Islamic terrorism’: Rana Ayyub whitewashes Islamists who brutalised Israelis in October 7 attack and regularly persecute Hindus

Amit Kelkar -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com