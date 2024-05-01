On Wednesday, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry supported senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he reposted a video of the Gandhi scion’s polemics against the Modi government.

In a tweet promoting Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhry tweeted, “Rahul on fire…”.

The former Pakistan minister appears to have quoted a sycophantic Congress IT cell account that shared a video of Rahul Gandhi from a public event where he claimed that since Amitabh Bachchan, Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani were seen at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, PM Modi was working for the top 10-15 people in the country and creating distractions to divert attention from issues of public importance. In essence, Rahul Gandhi tried to insinuate that the homecoming of Lord Ram to his birthplace after an agonising wait of close to 500 years was of little public importance.

The comment comes at a time when India is in the midst of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Two phases of the general elections have already concluded, with 5 more phases to go. As per several opinion polls and news reports, PM Modi’s returning to power at the centre is all but certain, with some claiming his victory might be the biggest by any Prime Minister in three decades. The most conservative estimates say BJP alone might rack up upwards of 350 seats, with the NDA alliance bagging close to 380-390 seats.

Congress, on the other hand, is in shambles, with many of its leaders sensing an imminent poll drubbing, switching to the BJP.

Nevertheless, Chaudhry’s tweet applauding Rahul Gandhi will provide the BJP with yet another ammunition to slam the Congress party over drawing support from Pakistan. The BJP has already pushed Congress on the back foot, stating that the party’s manifesto reeks of the ideals of the Muslim League, the founding party of Pakistan.