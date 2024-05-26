On Saturday (25th May), another I.N.D.I. Alliance partner of Congress, VCK Founder Thirumavalavan made disparaging remarks against Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that “Sanatan terrorists are moving freely with weapons” while armed Maoists have to hide in the jungle. Notably, the Founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thirumvalavan presented the annual ‘VCK Awards 2024’ started by the party in Chennai. He gave the annual ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award to actor Prakash Raj. The party gave several other awards to leftist ‘activists’ and political leaders.

Speaking at the event, Congress’ I.N.D.I. alliance partner VCK founder extended the grand old party’s “Saffron terror” conspiracy theory and claimed that Sanatan terrorists are roaming freely on stages with Ministers. VCK and Congress are in alliance under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the VCK founder Thirumvalavan has been a close ally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and joined his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai.

He said, “Sanatana terrorists will take any position. They will take any decision. Those belonging to the ML movement (referring to Communist Party of India – Marxist Leninist Liberation) carry weapons, hide in forests, and live a life of clandestine. Sanatana terrorists are living within our house and roaming around with weapons. They’ve created a convenience where Sanatana terrorists can come to your house and kill you. A Marxist-Leninist person has to keep changing his name to remain absconding. He’ll be hiding in forests. For him to ‘finish a job’, things are not conducive. But Sanatana terrorists bear weapons and roam on stage in India. That’s important.”

The I.N.D.I. alliance leader added, “VCK understands that it is important to work with minorities to take on the terrorism of the right wing.”

“They’re not running and hiding anywhere, and don’t live a life of clandestine. Like how Maoists hide in Andhra forests, they don’t hide. They’re on stage, with Ministers. They roam around with weapons. In such kind of a situation, people like Prakash Raj should be protected, that has been my concern. Even if he says that there’s no need for any award, I wanted to shake his hand, wish him, and encourage him. I wanted to tell him to be careful, that’s why I took this initiative,” Thirumavalavan added.

Referring to the killings of Gauri Lankesh, Kalburgi, Narendra Dhabolkar, and Govind Pansare, he further alleged that the establishment is committing atrocities.

OBC should be politicised: VCK founder

He went further to note that Non-Dalits, especially, the OBCs should be politicised. He said, “Who is Modi? Who is Amit Shah? Who supports the politics of saffronisation of Tiruvalluvar by Governor R.N. Ravi? Who is Annamalai? Periyarism and Marxism should be spoken in the ‘Oor’, not in the Dalit neighbourhoods. The OBC communities should be politicised.”

Speaking at the party’s award show, Thirumvalavan claimed that Sanatan Shaktis can create a thousand Modis and if the incumbent PM loses, it can create individuals who are a thousand times stronger than Modi.

He further said, “It cannot be assumed that if PM Modi loses, everything will be fine. A thousand Modis can be created by Sanatana Shaktis (Sanātana). If Modi loses this election they can create people who are a thousand times stronger than Modi. After June 4th they will run away. But it should be prevented from coming back. It cannot be that we have defeated a party in the elections and everything is over.”

After receiving the award, Prakash Raj delivered a speech during which he reportedly mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a test tube baby.

Gods Must Be Crazy… Testing INDIA.. with theire #TestTubeBaby .. what do you think #justasking https://t.co/UePwAHjunz — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 23, 2024

He said, “Our work does not end here. I don’t fear that he will come back. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is now scared. We have to work towards ensuring that people like him shouldn’t come back again. Political parties will come and go, but people are permanent. If we elect the wrong party, it is the people who will lose. The fear, humiliation that people have faced in the last ten years…we have to work to ensure they don’t come back again.”