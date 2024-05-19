In a heart-wrenching incident, the semi-naked dead body of a young woman was found inside a mosque complex near the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Sunday (19th May). According to reports, the face and other body parts of the deceased victim had been crushed with a heavy object, making it hard to ascertain her identity. The Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are analysing the CCTV footage to investigate the murder case.

UP : आगरा में ताजमहल के पास मस्जिद के अंदर युवती की हत्या। कपड़े अस्त–व्यस्त मिले। दोपहर 3 बजे जब नमाजी पहुंचे तो उन्हें लाश पड़ी मिली। युवती की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। pic.twitter.com/6iQwHxMaKM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 19, 2024

The dead body was recovered from the mosque, which is located near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. One of the Nawazi spotted the dead body in the afternoon and subsequently informed the Police. After getting information about the same, the Police team rushed to the spot. The police suspect that the woman was raped and the dead body was dumped inside the mosque after killing the victim. The attacker reportedly crushed the face of the deceased to hide her identity.

According to the Police, the girl was murdered in the mosque which is situated on the Nagla-Paima road in the jurisdiction of the Tajganj police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City Suraj Rai said that when the worshipers reached the mosque at around quarter to three, the semi-naked body of the girl was found lying there. The senior police official added that it is suspected that the girl was murdered after being allegedly raped. “To hide the identity of the girl, her face was crushed with a stone,” he added.

DCP City Suraj Rai further stated that the identity of the girl was yet to be ascertained and her age was in between 25-26 years. He said, “The forensic team has collected all the evidence from the spot. Along with this, a police team has been deployed to search for the accused. The footage of CCTV cameras is being scrutinised to search and identify the accused.”

Following the recovery of the dead body, Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe.

The police found multiple injury marks on the dead body and clothes were missing from her lower body. It is suspected that the accused could have known the victim and after raping her, disposed of her body and crushed her face and other parts of the body with a heavy object, so that she couldn’t be identified.

While the identity of the victim is still unknown, some media reports that the victim was wearing a checkered shirt and a white salwar, which is missing.