Sunday, May 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSemi-naked dead body of a girl found inside Mosque premises near Taj Mahal in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Semi-naked dead body of a girl found inside Mosque premises near Taj Mahal in Agra, face crushed with stone, Police suspect rape and murder

It is suspected that the accused could have known the victim and after raping her, disposed of her body and crushed her face and other parts of the body with a heavy object, so that she couldn't be identified.

OpIndia Staff
Police recover a semi-naked dead body of a girl inside Mosque premises near Taj Mahal in Agra
Police recover a semi-naked dead body of a girl inside Mosque premises near Taj Mahal in Agra (Image Source - Free Press Journal and Amar Ujala)
1

In a heart-wrenching incident, the semi-naked dead body of a young woman was found inside a mosque complex near the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Sunday (19th May). According to reports, the face and other body parts of the deceased victim had been crushed with a heavy object, making it hard to ascertain her identity. The Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are analysing the CCTV footage to investigate the murder case. 

The dead body was recovered from the mosque, which is located near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. One of the Nawazi spotted the dead body in the afternoon and subsequently informed the Police. After getting information about the same, the Police team rushed to the spot. The police suspect that the woman was raped and the dead body was dumped inside the mosque after killing the victim. The attacker reportedly crushed the face of the deceased to hide her identity.   

According to the Police, the girl was murdered in the mosque which is situated on the Nagla-Paima road in the jurisdiction of the Tajganj police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City Suraj Rai said that when the worshipers reached the mosque at around quarter to three, the semi-naked body of the girl was found lying there. The senior police official added that it is suspected that the girl was murdered after being allegedly raped. “To hide the identity of the girl, her face was crushed with a stone,” he added. 

DCP City Suraj Rai further stated that the identity of the girl was yet to be ascertained and her age was in between 25-26 years. He said, “The forensic team has collected all the evidence from the spot. Along with this, a police team has been deployed to search for the accused. The footage of CCTV cameras is being scrutinised to search and identify the accused.” 

Following the recovery of the dead body, Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe. 

The police found multiple injury marks on the dead body and clothes were missing from her lower body. It is suspected that the accused could have known the victim and after raping her, disposed of her body and crushed her face and other parts of the body with a heavy object, so that she couldn’t be identified.

While the identity of the victim is still unknown, some media reports that the victim was wearing a checkered shirt and a white salwar, which is missing.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As the entire Aam Aadmi Party takes Bibhav Kumar’s side against its own MP, DCW member Vandana Singh emerges as the lone AAP voice...

Paurush Gupta -

Helicopter carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister and others makes ‘hard landing’ near Azerbaijan border, rescue hindered by bad weather

OpIndia Staff -

No CCTV camera in drawing room, there are cameras at bedroom and dining hall of CM’s residence: Claims AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing Delhi police...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav forced to leave INDI Alliance rally in Prayagraj without giving speeches after crowd breaches barricades creating stampede-like situation

ANI -

How Fintech is streamlining transactions in Real Money games

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana Police arrest Adilabad resident Abdul Ateeq for giving triple talaq to wife Jasmine via WhatsApp

ANI -

India’s 200% import duty on Pakistani products: A just response to hostility, leaving Pakistan’s economy in tatters

Anurag -

‘Door was shut, didn’t see how the fire started’: Survivors narrate their ordeal after bus with pilgrims returning from Mathura, Vrindavan engulfed in flames...

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmedabad: Police arrest Farhan and Faisal for attacking and threatening a school principal who went to inspect a Madrasa on NCPCR’s direction

OpIndia Staff -

Running parallel government in Jungle, slipping poison into food of Jawans: Know what was ‘Permili Dalam’, the Naxalite terrorist outfit that took 39 years...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com