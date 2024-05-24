Skinned, bones shattered and minced flesh disposed of across Kolkata: Chilling details of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anwar’s murder

Anwarul Azim Anwar, a Member of Parliament from Bangladesh, who was found dead in Kolkata was subjected to horrific violence, a report published in India Today citing sources within the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) said. Before being disposed of throughout the city, he was skinned and his bones were shattered. These gruesome details came to light following the arrest of a suspect by the CID team.

The suspect, identified as Jihad Hawladar, allegedly a skilled butcher from Barakpur in Bangladesh’s Khulna district, had been residing illegally in Mumbai. Reportedly, he was recruited for the crime by Akhtaruzzaman, a friend of the Awami League MP and a US citizen. The murder took place in Akhtaruzzaman’s rented accommodation in Kolkata, where Hawladar had arrived approximately two months prior, according to CID sources.

The report also stated that Hawladar, who was residing in a hotel close to Kolkata airport, received a portion of the Rs 5 crore that Akhtaruzzaman reportedly invested in orchestrating the murder of the Bangladeshi MP.

During interrogation, Hawladar admitted to his involvement in the murder alongside four other Bangladeshi nationals, stating that they suffocated the MP at an apartment located in Kolkata’s New Town area. He asserted that they carried out the killing under the directives of Akhtaruzzaman.

According to CID sources, they proceeded to skin the entire body within the apartment and then minced the flesh to erase the victim’s identity. Subsequently, they broke the bones into fragments and packaged them in multiple plastic bags. The perpetrators then utilized various modes of transportation to travel to different parts of Kolkata, where they disposed of the packets.

The last sighting of the Bangladesh MP was when he entered the flat in New Town. Authorities had previously disclosed that the apartment was rented to the MP’s acquaintance by its owner, an employee of the excise department.

Bangladesh’s Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, has confirmed the tragic demise of the MP who disappeared from Kolkata on May 13. He stated that three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, but the victim’s body has yet to be located.

The three-time Bangladeshi MP had reportedly travelled to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment. Initially, he stayed at the residence of his family friend, Gopal Biswas, who resides in Baranagar, north Kolkata.

On May 13, Anwarul Anwar departed from Biswas’s residence to consult a doctor. However, there has been no contact with the MP since May 17, prompting Biswas to lodge a missing person report a day later.