Wednesday, May 22, 2024
West Bengal: Police discover chopped body of Bangladeshi MP who went missing after coming to India, gold smuggling angle being probed

Anwarul Azim Anar was a member of the ruling Awami League party in Bangladesh and served as a Parliamentarian from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency.

OpIndia Staff
Kolkata: Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar murdered during India trip, was missing for 8 days
Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town area, deceased Anwarul Azim Anar, images via TBS and IANS
21

The dead body of a Bangladeshi legislator named Anwarul Azim Anar, who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment, has been found by the police. The development was confirmed on Wednesday (22nd May), eight days after he went missing.

Anwarul Azim Anar was a member of the ruling Awami League party in Bangladesh and served as a Parliamentarian from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency.

According to the Kolkata police, the killing of the Bangladeshi legislator was pre-meditated. His dismembered body was recovered from an apartment, belonging to an excise duty official, in Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata’s New Town area.

While speaking about the matter, Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan stated,”Quoting a DIG from India, our police said the body of Azim has been recovered in Kolkata. We are yet to have completely confirmed information about the matter. Our inspector general [IG] is looking into the details. I will inform the media once everything is confirmed.”

In the meantime, the Inspector General of Bangladesh police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is closely working with his Indian counterpart in Kolkata. He added that the possible involvement of gold smuggling is being probed by the police.

It must be mentioned that the deceased Anwarul Azim Anar came to India on 12th May and was staying at his friend’s house in Baranagar in North Kolkata. He went to meet someone on the following day and did not return.

Following his abrupt disappearance, his friend filed a complaint with the police. Reportedly, Anwarul Azim Anar had messaged his family members saying that he had left for New Delhi.

