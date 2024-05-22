Kolkata: Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar murdered during India trip, was missing for 8 days

The dead body of a Bangladeshi legislator named Anwarul Azim Anar, who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment, has been found by the police. The development was confirmed on Wednesday (22nd May), eight days after he went missing.

Anwarul Azim Anar was a member of the ruling Awami League party in Bangladesh and served as a Parliamentarian from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency.

According to the Kolkata police, the killing of the Bangladeshi legislator was pre-meditated. His dismembered body was recovered from an apartment, belonging to an excise duty official, in Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata’s New Town area.

Indian police recovered the body of Anwarul Azim Anar, Member of Parliament of Jhenaidah-4 Constituency of Bangladesh. His body was recovered from Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's Newtown area on Wednesday morning. Several intelligence agencies of the two countries initially… pic.twitter.com/lC0WpzWLx7 — munware alam nirjhor (@munwarenj) May 22, 2024

While speaking about the matter, Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan stated,”Quoting a DIG from India, our police said the body of Azim has been recovered in Kolkata. We are yet to have completely confirmed information about the matter. Our inspector general [IG] is looking into the details. I will inform the media once everything is confirmed.”

In the meantime, the Inspector General of Bangladesh police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is closely working with his Indian counterpart in Kolkata. He added that the possible involvement of gold smuggling is being probed by the police.

It must be mentioned that the deceased Anwarul Azim Anar came to India on 12th May and was staying at his friend’s house in Baranagar in North Kolkata. He went to meet someone on the following day and did not return.

Following his abrupt disappearance, his friend filed a complaint with the police. Reportedly, Anwarul Azim Anar had messaged his family members saying that he had left for New Delhi.