Somaiya Trust writes to parents, cites reasons for sacking Parveen Shaikh as Principal of The Somaiya School

Three weeks after sacking the Principal of The Somaiya School Parveen Shaikh for supporting the Islamic terror outfit Hamas, the Head of the Mumbai-based Somaiya Trust has written to the students’ parents.

In an email, Samir Somaiya highlighted the reasons that led to the removal of Parveen Shaikh after serving as the Head of The Somaiya School for 7 years.

He pointed out that freedom of expression was not absolute and that Shaikh failed to set the right example for the students as the Principal of the esteemed educational institution. The transcript of the email is presented below:

Transcript of the email

Dear Friends,

Earlier this month, we were in the press extensively. We have faced a situation that has challenged the alignment of certain actions with our cherished principles of knowledge, inclusivity, and service. The social media activities of a former principal, until recently a member of our leadership team at The Somaiya School, were misaligned with the institution’s principles. What is strictly an administrative matter is being given a political colour.

It’s not acceptable for a head of a school to like a tweet that uses vulgar four letter words.

It’s not ok for a head of a school to like a tweet or a cartoon that offends or insults an entire community based on religion, caste, language, race, nationality or any other basis.

It’s not ok for a head of a school to like a tweet that abuses another country.

It’s not ok for a head of a school to describe anyone, let alone people occupying high office in the country in derogatory and insulting language.

It’s not ok for a head of a school to like tweets by institutions that may be perceived by many as supporting violence.

This behaviour is even more concerning if the social media account in question is also used by the head of the school to speak about the school and its achievements. In this case, it also concerns the conflation or perceived merging of an individual’s personal opinion with that of the organization they serve.

It’s also not ok for the head of an institution to defend the above behaviour as freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is not absolute and comes with responsibilities as all of us know from the communities we live in and the organizations we serve.

Heads of schools in particular have great influence on minds as young as age 3 and have to be particularly sensitive in setting the right example of influence in the physical and digital world.

The school management has a right to question its employees on the issues raised by stakeholders in light of the above, and take appropriate action to safeguard the interests of the school and its students.

We have been in service of education since 1942. The Somaiya School has blossomed because of its legacy, leadership at all levels, and the entire team of teachers and staff. We will continue to build an environment that upholds our tradition and build great citizens of India and the world.

Sincerely,

Samir Somaiya

Report that led to Parveen Shaikh’s sacking

OpIndia published a detailed report on 24th April 2024, exposing Parveen Shaikh’s unflinching support for Hamas, usual Hindu haters including Islamist preacher Zakir Naik, and 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots mastermind Umar Khalid among others.

Shaikh regularly ‘likes’ statements issued by Hamas in support of their ‘resistance’ against Israel. One should bare in mind that the Hamas and its sympathisers have terms to the 7th October massacre of innocent Jews as ‘resistance’.

In 2021, only a month after the Delhi anti-Hindu Riots, Parveen Shaikh liked a tweet by Sharjeel Usami, another accused, calling the entire Hindu society ‘radicalised’.

She also supports radicals such as Islamist preacher Zakir Naik and Umar Khalid, the mastermind of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. She also likes tweets holding Hindus liable for fundamentalist attacks on their sacred procession.

Furthermore, Shaikh enjoys dehumanising Hindus by portraying them as beggars in front of Arab countries and is opposed to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.