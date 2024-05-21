Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSwati Maliwal warns AAP for calling her a 'BJP agent', says she will take...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Swati Maliwal warns AAP for calling her a ‘BJP agent’, says she will take Kejriwal and Co. to court for every lie spread against her

"Since yesterday, Delhi ministers are spreading lies that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption and that I did all this on the instructions of BJP. This FIR was lodged 8 years ago in 2016 after which both the CM and LG appointed me as the Chairperson of the Women's Commission twice more", Swati said.

ANI
Swati Maliwal warns AAP leaders that she will take them to court
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal
8

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has charged assault allegations against Delhi Chief Minister’s aide Bibhav Kumar lashed out at Delhi ministers and AAP leaders for “spreading lies” about “corruption FIR” against her and threatened to file a lawsuit against them.

In a post on X, Swati Maliwal claimed that her status in the party changed from “Lady Singham” to “BJP agent” right after she filed a complaint against now-arrested Kumar.

“According to them, I was ‘Lady Singham’ until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar and today I have become a BJP agent? “I will take you to court for every lie you spread!” Maliwal said in a post on Monday.

She further said, “Since yesterday, Delhi ministers are spreading lies that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption and that I did all this on the instructions of BJP. This FIR was lodged 8 years ago in 2016 after which both the CM and LG appointed me as the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission twice more. The case is completely fake on which the Hon’ble High Court has stayed for 1.5 years, who have accepted that no money transaction has taken place.”

“According to them, until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was “Lady Singham” and today I have become a BJP agent? The entire troll army was deployed against me just because I spoke the truth. Everyone in the party is being called and told to send Swati’s personal video if they have one, as it has to be leaked,” she wrote in her post.

“They’re putting my relatives’ lives in danger by tweeting their details using their car numbers. Well, lies don’t last long. But in the intoxication of power and in the passion to bring someone down, lest it happens that when the truth comes out, you are not able to look even your family in the eye. I will take you to court for every lie you spread!” she added.

The case pertains to the alleged assault case, in which Swati Maliwal has accused Kejriwal’s former personal aide, Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police took Bibhav Kumar to the CM’s residence and recreated the crime scene at the spot, according to sources.

Kejriwal’s former PA was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case. He was produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which remanded him to police custody for five days.

Maliwal, in her complaint, alleged that Bibhav “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.”

After his arrest, Bibhav was produced before Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, which remanded her in police custody for five days.
Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining ‘unauthorised entry’ into the CM’s Civil Lines residence and ‘verbally abusing’ him.

Meanwhile, all seven seats of Delhi will go for polling on May 25. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.
BJP has been winning all seven seats in Delhi for the last two elections.

This time, AAP and Congress are under a seat-sharing agreement with the former and latter contesting on four and three seats each.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pune hit-and-run case: Killer was driving Porsche without registration for 2 months, Devendra Fadnavis tells police chief to take strict action

OpIndia Staff -

‘I owe a lot to one organisation’: Retiring Calcutta HC judge thanks RSS for shaping his personality, instilling patriotism

OpIndia Staff -

After Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, AAP’s Chief Media Coordinator Vikas Kumar under the scanner: Times Now crew files complaint that he assaulted them

OpIndia Staff -

Rohingya Muslims continue persecution of Hindus and Buddhists in Myanmar: Over 5,000 houses torched amid escalating communal tensions

OpIndia Staff -

Why deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was known as ‘The Butcher of Tehran’: An insight into the brutal past of a dictator

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Confused’ Gauhar Khan alleges deprivation of voting rights, vents anger at authorities, only to find her name on the voter list at old address

OpIndia Staff -

Jaipur Police arrests serial rape accuser Bhavna Sharma who filed 14 rape cases since 2016: Details

OpIndia Staff -

From stones pelting not being dangerous to pepper spray being one: How some of the judiciary’s confounding decisions have left the public befuddled 

Shraddha Pandey -

AAP received Rs 7.08 crore foreign funds from 2014-2022, violated FCRA and RPA norms: ED to Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -

AAP’s streak of misbehaving with women remains unbroken: Delhi Police reaches AAP office after Times Now journalists dial 100 over mistreatment by party workers

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com