T. Jeevan Reddy, a senior Congress leader and candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, sparked controversy when a video surfaced showing him slapping a woman during campaigning in a village within the Armur Assembly segment.

Jeevan Reddy reportedly slapped a woman, a laborer under the rural employment guarantee scheme, after she stated her intention to vote for the ‘flower’ symbol in the May 13 election. The BJP’s symbol is lotus, a flower.

Recently CM Revanth Reddy Announced he would be Union Agriculture Minister once INDIA alliance comes to power pic.twitter.com/K0GS5vtdDg — Naveena (@TheNaveena) May 3, 2024

She expressed her disappointment, mentioning that despite voting for the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, she hasn’t received her pension. The Congress candidate was joined by P. Vinay Kumar Reddy, who was unsuccessful in the Assembly election from Armur, one of the seven Assembly segments under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress has nominated Jeevan Reddy to contest against the incumbent BJP MP, D. Arvind.