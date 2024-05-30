Thursday, May 30, 2024
USA: Pakistani taxi driver Asghar Ali tries to kill Jewish students and a Rabbi in Brooklyn, NY by running car over them, arrested

While attempting the attack, Asghar Ali was heard shouting “I am gonna kill all the Jews”. As per reports, the incident was captured on a video by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol.

OpIndia Staff
Asghar Ali, a Pakistani origin immigrant cab driver, tried to run over Jewish students
Asghar Ali tried to run over Jewish students and a rabbi while shouting "I am gonna kill all the Jews”. (Image: New York Post/Insat-Asghar Ali/nydailynews)
1

On 29th May (local time) a Pakistani taxi driver identified as 58-year-old Asghar Ali attempted to run over Jewish students and a rabbi outside a Brooklyn Jewish School. While attempting the attack, he was heard shouting “I am gonna kill all the Jews”. As per reports, the incident was captured on a video by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol.

The attacker was seen revving his engine while charging towards the Orthodox Jews at around 11:25 AM outside Mesivta Nachlas Yakov School in Canarsie. Reacting to the incident, David G. Greenfield, an American politician said, “Insane: Man tries to run over Jewish students in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is home to the largest population of Orthodox Jews in the world.”

Asghar is a Pakistani immigrant working as a cab driver. Reports said that he has a history of mental illness. New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force has initiated an investigation in the matter. Asghar was taken into custody for questioning.

Asghar has been booked under various charges including attempted murder, attempted assault, and hate crimes. Initial investigation did not reveal any terror links to the attack but the authorities are investigating if Asghar was in contact with any radical groups online.

At the time of the attack, Asghar was driving a 2011 white Crown Victoria. He turned his vehicle onto East 55th Street in front of the Yeshiva and suddenly turned towards the students who were wearing Orthodox uniforms. He then circled the block and came back to target two more students and a rabbi. All the victims managed to escape into the building. No one got hurt in the attack.

Rabbi Twersky recalled the incident and said, “The driver tried to strike one of the boys who was on his phone at the corner of Glenwood Road and East 55 Street. He then drove up the wrong side of East 56 Street towards a group of 30 to 40 students.” A police car was stationed outside the Yeshiva following the attack. Asghar initially managed to escape but was later apprehended by the members of the Shomrim Safety Patrol near a Dunkin’ Donut outlet.

Bob Moskovitz, executive coordinator of the patrol said, “We were able to retrieve the video footage and the car’s plate number. One of our members spotted the car during his daily patrol.”

Asghar shifted to the USA two decades ago. He has been arrested four times previously. In 1998, he was arrested for false personation. Though he claimed to be a cab driver, police did not find any valid TLC license on him. Moskovitz said, “We are very pleased to have apprehended this individual. This is not someone we want driving around, especially with the current antisemitic climate. The community can now feel a bit more relaxed.”

Asghar was sent to Coney Island Hospital for evaluation after questioning.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

