A Judge’s dog went missing and the police and the authorities while taking action on the written complaint have registered an FIR against 14 people including the Judge’s neighbour, Dumpy Ahmed. The Judge alleged in his complaint that the accused threatened his wife and abused both daughters as well as pushed them. The cops registered the complaint on the grounds of misbehaviour, intimidation and bullying. A search operation is being carried out to find the dog.

The Judge is posted in the Hardoi district (Lucknow per some reports) and stays in a quarter there while his family lives in the Sun City area of Izzatnagar in Bareilly district. They stated that Dumpy had kidnapped and murdered their pet. On 16th May, Dumpy confronted the Judge’s daughter in a loud voice and claimed that their dog had bitten his spouse. He further threatened to kill the animal and its owner and then summoned 12-14 males from Peer Bahora. Dumpy even reached the Judge’s house and started trying to catch the dog.

Dumpy Ahmed said that he would teach the dog a lesson. The commotion caused the Judge’s daughters to step outside and protest over the development but the accused pushed them and warned the family that they would face repercussions. The Judge’s wife shared that she left the dog outside on the night of 18th May and that is when Dumpy allegedly took it. The Judge’s wife was in bed due to poor health condition when a woman called her outside and misbehaved with them, according to some reports. The Judge charged the female as well as her associates for the disappearance of the dog. The accused has also filed a counter-complaint alleging harassment.

Dumpy Ahmed called his companions when the judge’s wife threatened to notify the police. The Judge contacted Dumpy after he learned about the dispute but Dumpy Ahmed didn’t pick up the call and started hurling abuses and threats while talking to the Judge on WhatsApp. The Judge alleged that he suspected that Dumpy had killed his pet.

Izzatnagar police station in-charge Inspector Jaishankar Singh conveyed that a case under various provisions of the Cruelty to Animals Act against 14 unidentified persons, including Dumpy Ahmed, based on this suspicion and strict action will be taken if the animal is not located. The cops examined the CCTV cameras and searched everywhere for the dog but couldn’t find him. The Judge has also complained about the matter to the Circle Officer and Senior Superintendent of Police. All the accused are currently on the run.



