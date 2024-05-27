In the Kosi Kalan area of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, a shopkeeper named Wahid Qureshi changed the name of Punjabi Market to “Islamic Market” and got the same printed on his garments shop’s carry bag. On Saturday (25th May) an outrage erupted over this and local traders informed the police. As the incident sparked an uproar on social media as well, the police apprehended the “Trends Never Ends” shop’s owner Wahid Qureshi and another worker. The SDM court rejected the bail plea of Wahid Qureshi and sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

On Saturday, local traders at Punjabi Market noticed that accused Wahid Qureshi arbitrarily changed the market’s name to Islamic Market and got it printed on carry bags to publicise the new name. Following this, Vishwa Hindu Parishad city president Shrikant Chaudhary and local traders reached the police station and informed inspector Ajit Kumar about the matter.

The shopping bag with 'Islamic Market' written on it. pic.twitter.com/gdjCZRgGnO — Treeni (@TheTreeni) May 26, 2024

Subsequently, a team led by post-in-charge Mohit Rana raided the accused Wahid’s shop and seized 25 kg carry bags with “Islamic Market” printed on them and closed the shop. Reports say that the accused Wahid ran away as police initiated action, however, Wahid along with a worker was caught and brought to the police station. After questioning, the police released the worker but imposed a challan on the accused Wahid Qureshi. Meanwhile, the Municipal Council served a notice to the accused and has sought a response within three days.

The executive officer of the Municipal Council (Nagar Palika Parishad) Nihal Singh said that only the council has the right to change the name of the market or locality, adding that Wahid Qureshi’s action is against the provisions given in Section 216 (2) of the UP Nagar Palika Act-1916.

Reports say that municipality officials have found that at one or two places, the names have been changed secretly and adding that they will take strict action against people involved. EO Nihal Singh said that an investigation is being conducted and notices will be issued in such matters adding that upon non-compliance, the complaint will be filed against the persons involved in changing the names of markets or localities arbitrarily.