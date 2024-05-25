Saturday, May 25, 2024
Updated:

‘Mamata Banerjee has transformed Keshpur into Pakistan’: Poll violence continues in Bengal, BJP candidate gheraoed by TMC goons

"Let the people of Bengal see. Those who sit in AC rooms in Kolkata and talk big must come and visit Keshpur," Hiranmoy Chatterjee remarked.

OpIndia Staff
WB: Amid polls, TMC 'lungi bahini' mobs the vehicle of BJP candidate Hiranmoy Chatterjee
TMC lungi bahini at work, BJP candidate Hiranmoy Chatterjee
21

Amid the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, chaos broke out in the Ghatal constituency after BJP’s agent was not allowed to enter the polling station by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

On learning about the matter, BJP candidate (Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency) Hiranmoy Chatterjee reached the polling station. His convoy was stopped by TMC goons, who prevented him from entering the Keshpur area by setting fire in the middle of the road.

The TMC goons also gheraoed the vehicle of the BJP candidate and endangered his life. This was despite the fact that 919 companies of central forces were deployed to maintain the law and order situation in West Bengal during elections.

An angry Hiranmoy Chatterjee lashed out at the security forces for not taking action against the TMC ‘goons ‘lungi army’ who surrounded him on all sides.

“Officer-in-Charge of Keshpur Amit Mukherjee and Officer-in-Charge of Anandpur Sunny carried out bombing throughout the night, ransacked houses, and thrashed our workers. They even took away our polling agents,” he stated.

“I will do as much as I can throughout the day. If you want to save democracy, then, you have to fight alone. Let the people of Bengal see. Those who sit in AC rooms in Kolkata and talk big must come and visit Keshpur,” the BJP candidate further emphasised.

After the mob of Trinamool Congress goons prevented him from reaching the polling station, he lamented, “Mamata Banerjee has transformed Keshpur into Pakistan.”

Chatterjee was earlier hounded by the West Bengal police on the directives of Mamata Banerjee government. On Wednesday (22nd May), he informed that the Ghatal police raided the house of his secretary Tamoghno Dey at 3 o’ clock in the night.

“This is the democracy in West Bengal,” he added.

Hiranmoy Chatterjee (also known as Hiraan) is an actor by profession and was elected the MLA from the Kharagpur Sadar constituency during the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Searched termshiranmoy chatterjee, ghatal police station, 6th phase lok sabha elections
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

