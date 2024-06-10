A case of molestation with a Hindu woman has come to light in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused, named Ata ur Rehman, has been arrested by the police in the case. The incident took place on Saturday (8th June). The police are investigating the case and taking necessary actions. Two videos related to this incident are also going viral on social media. In the first video, Ata ur Rehman, seen wearing Islamic attire and a netted skull cap, can be seen walking towards the woman. In the second video, the accused is seen limping and taking support from the shoulders of the police personnel.

The incident took place in the Kotwali Gajraula area of Amroha district. On Saturday (8th June), the victim’s husband filed a complaint with the police. The complainant stated that on Saturday morning around 5:30 AM, his wife was going to buy milk. At that time, an unknown person approached her from behind. He stopped the victim and molested her. When she resisted, the accused threatened to kill her and hurled abuses at her. When the victim raised an alarm, the accused fled the scene while threatening her.

The complainant works in a factory. He has demanded strict action against the unknown accused. The police have registered an FIR against the unknown person under sections 341, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC. During the investigation, the accused was identified as Ata ur Rehman who is a resident of Gajraula. The police have arrested him. In the first of the two videos going viral on social media, the accused can be seen moving hurriedly towards the woman.

In the second video, Ata ur Rehman is seen limping and relying on support from Police personnel to walk out of the Police station. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. The police are investigating the case and taking necessary actions.