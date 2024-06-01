Salman Khan’s Bandra home was the target of gunfire more than a month ago, and now the Navi Mumbai police reported that they discovered another conspiracy to assassinate the Bollywood actor. Last week, four people were taken into custody by the police on suspicion of plotting another attack on him while he was travelling to his farmhouse in Panvel. The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.

According to reports, as early as February, the suspects had carried out a thorough reconnaissance of Panvel. Orders for weaponry from a Pakistani arms supplier known as Dogar were planned. More than seventeen individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar are the subject of a first information report. The police stated that further investigation was underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare conveyed, “We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct recce.” According to a copy of the First Information Report submitted at the Panvel police station in Navi Mumbai, the actor was the object of an attack by the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his cousin Anmol Bishnoi, who lives in Canada, and his accomplice Goldy Brar by obtaining sophisticated weapons from a Pakistani supplier including an AK-47, M-16, and AK-92.

Police sources unveiled that the intention was reportedly to storm the property or waylay his vehicle. Investigators are still unsure of the motivation behind the second plan to shoot at the actor’s Bandra residence. Four people connected to the earlier scheme were nabbed by Navi Mumbai police last week, and they are currently searching for at least fifteen to twenty more Lawrence Bishnoi gang members who had been staying near Salman Khan’s farmhouse since February of this year. Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray discovered the plot last month after receiving a tip that several individuals were preparing to attack the actor’s farmhouse.

“We got to know recently after the Bandra shooting that Bishnoi had sent a few men to Navi Mumbai, namely Ajay Kashyap and others who went by the nicknames of Rocky Shooter, Satish Kaur and Sukha Shooter,” an official mentioned. On 14th April, two males riding bikes opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were later arrested in Gujarat.

On 26th April, Anuj Thapan and another accused involved in the case were captured in Punjab. On 1st May Anuj Thapan, passed away inside the crime branch lock-up of the Mumbai police. Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary another member of Lawrence Bishnoi from Rajasthan was caught by the Mumbai crime branch for offering financial assistance to Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal to purchase a motorcycle and rent a place to live. Furthermore, he repeatedly carried out surveillance in and around Salman Khan’s home.

Salman Khan’s security has been heightened to Y-Plus since November 2022 as a result of threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He has reportedly purchased a new armoured vehicle for increased safety and has been given permission to keep a personal pistol.

A threat email addressed to the 58-year-old actor was received at his office in March of last year. As a result, the Mumbai Police submitted a formal complaint under sections 34 (common intention), 506-II (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against the gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as well as an additional individual. The FIR was based on an allegation that a man named Prashant Gunjalkar launched with the Bandra Police. The police noted that the complainant ran an artist management company and regularly visited Salman Khan’s home in Bandra.