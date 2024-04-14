CCTV footage and pictures of two suspects who opened fire at Salman Khan's residence released

Hours after two unknown bike-borne assailants opened fire at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra, news agency ANI has released the CCTV footage of the firing incident asserting that the same has been confirmed by the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police have also released the pictures of both the suspects involved in this case. As per reports, they were heading to the Bandra Railway Station.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning.



(CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police)

In the CCTV footage, both the suspects are seen wearing helmets and carrying backpacks. The man sitting at the pillion is then seen opening fire at the actor’s residence.

In the pictures released by the Mumbai Police, one of the suspects is seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, and denim, while the other person is in a red t-shirt and denim. Both of them are also seen wearing caps.

As per reports, the Mumbai Police have booked two unknown persons under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 3(25) section of the Arms Act. The police have also seized the bike which was allegedly used by the attackers. It was recovered a few kilometres away from the actor’s house.

The Police officials said that the two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot.

Mumbai Police said that Salman Khan was present in his home at the time of the incident adding that the bullets were fired in the air.

Speaking with news agency ANI, DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan said, “Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident.”

Police sources indicated that the firing involved a 7.62 weapon. According to sources, the bikers departed from Galaxy Apartments toward the Western Express Highway, and there’s speculation that they may have left Mumbai. Additionally, police sources revealed that the shooters are believed to be from outside Maharashtra.

Sources stated that 15 police teams have been assembled to locate and apprehend the suspects. Mumbai’s top police officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Lakhmi Gautam and encounter specialist Daya Nayak, arrived at the actor’s residence to initiate their investigation.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Raj Thackeray reaches out to the actor

After the firing incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to the Bollywood actor over a phone call. He also held discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and directed the police to increase Salman Khan’s security.

Shinde said, “This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating it. The accused will be caught and stringent action will be taken against them.” He assured that those who take the law into their own hands won’t be spared.

He added, “Commissioner has been informed to assess the security of Salman Khan and his entire family & increase the security. I have also spoken with Salman Khan too. I have told him that the Government is with him and he need not worry.”

Additionally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray reached his house.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray arrives at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai to meet actor Salman Khan.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/x8Nmf0jtil — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2024

As per media reports, Anmol, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post. However, the veracity of it has not been independently verified. Mumbai Police are probing this matter and checking Anmol Bishnoi’s social media handle.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan claimed that there was nothing to worry alleging that the attackers only wanted publicity. Speaking with CNN-News18, he said, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.”

Earlier, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was threatened by a note in 2022 while he was on a morning walk outside his house in the morning. In the threat note, it was written that he would meet the fate of Sidhu Moosewala. Salman Khan’s security was also increased after this incident. Later, a pistol licence was also issued to him for security reasons. There was also an increase in the number of private security guards of the actor. Salman Khan had also received threatening emails in November 2023.