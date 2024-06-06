Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh has become a hotbed of grooming jihad cases. In another such case, a Hindu girl from Bihar has accused Mohammad Arif of luring her into a love trap and then forcing her to convert to Islam. Arif’s brother, Mohammad Talib, also raped the woman, and when she objected, she was brutally assaulted and threatened with murder.

Hindu organisations have urged the administration to take strict action against the offenders. This incident came to light on the 4th of June in the Baheri police station area of Bareilly. The victim, a Sunninagar resident, filed a complaint with the police.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she is originally from Bihar’s Nawada area. She used to work in Delhi where met Mohammad Arif, a resident of Bareilly. After some time, Arif trapped the girl in his love trap and brought the woman to his residence in Bareilly’s Baheri. During this time, he raped her multiple times and pressurised the victim to convert to Islam around a year ago.

Arif converted her to Islam, renamed the Hindu girl as Sana, and performed Nikah with her. The victim said she was alone at home when at 2 AM, Arif’s brother Mohammad Talib entered the victim’s room and started making obscene gestures at her. Talib raped the girl even as she protested.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक बहेड़ी,बरेली को प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में नियमानुसार आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) June 5, 2024

When the victim threatened to complain, Talib responded, “You’re from Bihar anyway. If you tell anyone about this, I will kill you.” The victim somehow spent the night, and when Arif returned home the next day (5th June), she told him about her brother Talib’s act, however, Arif supported his brother and blamed the victim.

Following this, Arif, his brother Talib, and his father Sabir Islam severely assaulted the victim. They all slandered the woman, saying, “Bitch, if you complain about this to anyone, we will burn you to death. Your body won’t be found. Anyway, bodies of girls from other places have been found in significant numbers at the Baheri police station.”

The woman has voiced fear of being murdered, describing the accused as controlling and criminal-minded. The victim has also demanded severe punishment for the perpetrators. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. Meanwhile, Himanshu Patel, an official of Bareilly’s Hindu organisation, has urged the police to take stern action against the perpetrators while also protecting the victim’s life.