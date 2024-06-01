Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday exuded confidence in forming the government of the INDIA bloc at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections results were declared on June 4 and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not cross 140 seats.

“INDIA alliance will form the government The truth is that the one who is sitting facing the sea has turned his back on the public. The people are also against them. What does ‘400 paar’ mean? They (BJP) will not go beyond 140,” Akhilesh Yadav told ANI on Saturday.

Samajwadi Party chief arrived in Delhi on Saturday from Lucknow airport to attend the meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders.

Several other INDIA bloc leaders arrived in New Delhi to participate in the alliance’s meeting regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai were among the leaders who arrived here today.

Tejashwi said, “Today people are voting to teach a lesson to those who have increased inflation, poverty, and unemployment. We will bring 300 plus (seats). Everyone knows about exit polls under which everything is shown in a one-sided manner. It won’t be effective this time. There will be surprising results in Bihar. There will be so many seats that BJP will not be able to form a government at the Centre.”

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “A meeting of top leaders of the INDIA bloc has been called at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge today. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and all of us from the party will take part in that meeting.”

Jharkhand CM and Champai Soren also arrived in Delhi and said that the INDIA bloc will get a good number of seats.

“Our alliance will have discussions related to the elections. INDIA Alliance will get a good number of seats. All of that (NDA 400 paar slogan) is wrong,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and party candidate from the South Central seat, Anil Desai said that this time the ground reality is different, and people are very angry with the BJP.

It is worth noting that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had similarly made outlandish claims in March 2023 when he said his party would defeat the BJP in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The SP is contesting only 62 seats this election.

(With inputs from ANI)