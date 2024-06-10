On Monday (10th June), the Satnami Samaj staged a massive protest in Baloda Bazaar, Chhattisgarh. The protesters demanded a CBI probe into the recent act of vandalism at the Amar Gufa in the Giraudpuri area where miscreants damaged Jaitkham, a revered religious symbol for the community.

As per reports, while the state government had already announced a judicial probe into the vandalism incident that took place last month, protesters in thousands gathered outside the collectorate demanding a CBI probe. However, the protest turned violent and miscreants indulged in stone pelting and arson.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Violence erupted in Balodabazar today after a demonstration over alleged damage to the religious place of Satnami Community. Stone pelting and arson reported during the violence; government offices vandalised, vehicles set on fire. pic.twitter.com/a3yF3mipwO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 10, 2024

As per reports, miscreants also vandalised government offices and torched several vehicles. It is being reported that the miscreants damaged about 3 dozen motorcycles and a dozen cars in Baloda Bazaar, Chhattisgarh.

Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh: Protesters vandalize collectorate in anger over Amar Gufa and Jaithkham destruction. About 3 dozen motorcycles, a dozen cars damaged. Police encounter stone-pelting, causing injuries pic.twitter.com/03RtgZ6uIg — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2024

Notably, Satnami Samaj has been expressing displeasure with the administration’s action in the vandalism of the Jaitkham case for a long time. On Monday, they reached the collector’s office to stage a massive protest. During this time, thousands of people gathered around the collectorate. However, things went out of control and several miscreants broke the security cordon and stormed inside. Subsequently, clashes erupted between the miscreants and the Police personnel deployed there.

About 3-4 thousand people had gathered outside the office. As per reports, during this time, the mob set fire to the collector’s office and also torched several administrative vehicles parked outside.

The State government announced a Judicial probe into the vandalism of the Jaitkham incident

State Deputy Chief Minister, who also serves as the state Home Minister, Vijay Sharma had already ordered a judicial inquiry into the demolition of Jaitkham given the resentment of the Satnami Samaj. However, the community is demanding a CBI inquiry against those who were involved in the May vandalism incident.

Sharma said, “An attempt was made to harm the revered Jaitkham in the holy Amar Gufa on the intervening night of 15-16 March. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of the state Vishnudev Sai, a judicial investigation will be conducted into this incident which disturbed the social harmony. An investigation will be conducted.”

He also asserted that incidents that disturb social harmony will not be tolerated anywhere in the state. Strict action will be taken against the culprits who commit such acts.

The vandalism incident that took place in May this year in Giraudpuri, Chhattisgarh

On the night of 15-16 May, some anti-social elements damaged Jaitkham near the holy Amar Gufa of Giraudpuri Dham. Police had arrested three people in the case. The Satnami Samaj alleged that there were many more accused behind the scenes in this case, who should be arrested. Following the demand of the society, the state government had also announced to conduct a judicial inquiry.

(An example of Jaitkham, revered for the Satnami Samaj, Source – X/Progressive CG)

What is Jaitkham

Lakhs of people from the Satnami Samaj live in Chhattisgarh. They have established their religious places in many villages in and around Raipur. Jaitkham is a sacred religious symbol of the Satnami Samaj which they worship daily. Wherever people of the Satnami Samaj reside, they establish a Jaitkham there. In Raipur alone, more than 100 Jaitkhams have been erected by the Satnami Samaj. A white flag is hoisted over each Jaitkham.