As the counting of votes is underway in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress combine was seen sweeping the Lok Sabha Elections in the state while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to open its account in the state.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 19 in Lok Sabha polls. The voter turnout of 72.09 per cent was recorded in the state.

The DMK is leading on 21 seats, Congress is leading on nine seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on two seats, the Communist Party of India on two seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on two seats and Pattali Makkal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Union Muslim League is leading on 1 each.

In Coimbatore, BJP state president K Annamalai is trailing against DMK’s Ganapathy Rajkumar by 22881 votes.

In South Chennai, BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan is trailing against DMK’s Tamizachi Thangapandian by 36346.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is leading with 175991 votes against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Sivasamy Velumani R.

DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran is leading with 63631 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vinoj.

From Sivaganga Congress’ Karti P Chidambaram is leading with 63368 votes against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Xavierdass A.

Moreover, Congress’ Manickam Tagore is leading from Virudhunagar by 2129 votes against Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Vijayaprabhakaran V.

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of 39 seats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads and the INDIA bloc above 200, defying all exit poll predictions.

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as “orchestrated” and a work of “fantasy”, asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

Even before the counting of the votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat of Surat Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections were held across the country in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition’s UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

