Election Commission calls out Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s lies: Congress stalwart chickens out after making unsubstantiated allegations on Indian electoral process

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar categorically rejected the allegations of the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and asserted that it is not right to spread rumours and doubt everyone.

Election Commission calls out Jairam Ramesh's lies: Congress leader fails to submit any proof of his claims that Amit Shah is intimidating DMs
Addressing a press conference a day ahead of the counting of votes, the Election Commission of India on Monday (3rd June) called out Jairam Ramesh for his earlier remarks where he made unsubstantiated claims that Amit Shah called 150 DMs to intimidate them days ahead of counting.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar categorically rejected the allegations of the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and asserted that it is not right to spread rumours and doubt everyone. He, however, emphasised that action would be taken against anyone who tries to influence election officials or the electoral process but the complainant has to give details before the counting process. 

In a categorical rejection of Jairam Ramesh’s allegations, Kumar asked can someone influence all the district magistrates. Notably, during the election period, DMs and collectors serve as returning officers in their respective districts.  

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, “Can someone influence them all? (district magistrates/returning officers) all? Can anyone influence 500-600 people? Tell us who did this. We will punish the person who did it. They should tell the details before counting the votes. It is not right that you spread a rumour and doubt everyone.” 

Additionally, the ECI has also rejected the request of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who sought 1 week time to respond to the ECI letter about his remarks. In the letter, the poll body had asked Jairam Ramesh to submit details about his claims that Amit Shah called 150 DMs to intimidate them. Rejecting one week’s time, the ECI asked him to reply by 7 pm today, June 3, as the counting of votes is due to take place tomorrow and the remarks have a bearing on the sanctity of elections. 

The ECI letter stated, “Your allegations that attempts have been made to influence the DMs of around 150 constituencies who are also the ROs/DEOs has serious connotations and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process, scheduled for tomorrow.”

Further in the letter, the ECI noted that if Jairam Ramesh fails to file his response with details of his claim, it will be understood that he has nothing substantial to make such a claim. In that case, the ECI would proceed to take appropriate action, the letter added.

The development started after Congress party’s General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh shared a post on Saturday in which he alleged that Amit Shah was calling district magistrates and collectors and indulging in “blatant and brazen” intimidation. 

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh had alleged, “The outgoing home minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious.” 

Taking cognisance of his remarks, ECI on 2nd June had asked Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to share details about his claims by the day’s evening. Later, the Congress leader sought a one-week time to file a reply to ECI’s letter which was turned down by the poll body. It then asked him to submit his response by 7 PM on June 3, noting that failure to file a response would underscore that he has nothing substantial to make such a claim. The Commission had also noted that appropriate action would be taken in that case. 

OpIndia had earlier pointed out that even though virtually every allegation levelled by the opposition to sow distrust among the public about the election process and results have turned out to be based on unsubstantiated claims, hearsay, and blatant lies, the opposition has brazenly continued its smear campaign, as it capitalised on the absence of accountability for their defamatory remarks.

However, unsubstantiated and defamatory remarks may lead to legal consequences, as was witnessed in the case of Amit Shah’s doctored video which was peddled to spread blatant lies and fake news. 

