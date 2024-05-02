5 persons have been arrested in Hyderabad in the case of circulating a deep fake video to defame Home Minister Amit Shah. As per reports, the arrested persons include members of the Congress social media cell in Telangana and political leaders of the party.

Amit Shah Deepfake Video Case: Congress Social Media Team Members Among 5 Arrested In Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/KiFK83mjhn — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2024

Earlier today, a team of Delhi Police had reached Telangana to investigate the deep fake case. The team had visited the Congress office too. The deep fake video falsely depicting Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying they would end reservations for SC-ST and OBCs was shared by the Telangana Congress’ social media handles.

The arrests have been made by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime department. Times Now journalist Sowmith Yakkati posted that 4 persons named Asma & Geetha, Naveen, Shiva and one more person have been held. 2 persons among these are Congress leaders while 3 are members of the Congress party social media team.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has also been summoned by the Delhi Police in the case. He has been asked to submit his gadgets for examination too.

It is notable here that during the assembly elections in November this year, Congress’ Telangana unit was accused of circulating deep fake videos to defame BRS. BRS leader KTR had condemned Congress for deep fakes.

Earlier, the X handle of Jharkhand Congress was withheld in India for sharing the deep fake video. Reetam Singh, a Congress IT cell member from Assam has been arrested in the case.