On 10th June, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, publicly criticised Apple for the announcement regarding its partnership with OpenAI. In a series of posts on social media, Musk expressed his concerns over the potential security risks posed by integrating OpenAI’s technology into Apple’s operating systems. Musk categorically said that if Apple integrates OpenAI into its devices, he would ban Apple devices from his company’s premises.

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Musk’s statement came after Apple announced on 10th June that it has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices. Apple named it the new “Apple Intelligence” system and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, described it as the “next big step” by the company.

The announcement was made during the annual developer’s conference at Apple. Cook and his team outlined the upgrades that will be seen this year. It includes the use of AI to enhance the Siri experience. More personalised features are expected to come in the upcoming software update.

The partnership with OpenAI will help Apple to develop its own proprietary generative AI features. Cook, while making the announcement, described it as a “new personal intelligence system” based on Apple’s own generative AI models and customised to the user.

To use the power of OpenAI models, Siri will be able to ask questions to the chatbots. However, the user has to provide permission first to Siri to ask OpenAI model queries. The collaboration between Apple and OpenAI aims to integrate OpenAI’s sophisticated AI functionalities into Apple’s ecosystem which will help revolutionise the way users interact with the devices.

Musk’s strong stance on the use of AI

Musk is known for being an advocate for cautious AI development. He did not hold back while criticising Apple for its decision to partner with OpenAI. He threatened that if the collaboration happened, he would ban Apple devices from all his companies including Tesla, SpaceX and others. Criticising Apple for joining hands with OpenAI, Musk said, “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Security concerns raised by Elon Musk

The main concern that Elon Musk has revolves around the security implications of embedding advanced AI capabilities directly into the OS of widely used consumer devices. Musk said he believes it could create significant vulnerabilities, potentially exposing users to data breaches and other security threats. Though Musk was fuming over the announcement, he made his point by sharing the Indian Coconut Water sharing meme adding a little humour to the discussion.

Apple’s no-response to Elon Musk

Apple has not issued any response to the billionaire’s protest against the former’s decision to join hands with OpenAI. However, the company has a history of prioritising user privacy and security, suggesting that they might have kept in mind the potential security threats AI could have. Apple’s partnership with OpenAI is seen as a strategic move to enhance its AI capabilities and compete with other tech giants like Google and Amazon.

Elon Musk chose public condemnation of Apple’s AI integration plans which showcases the complex challenges and debates the tech industry is facing as it approaches a more integrated world where Artificial Intelligence has a much more practical presence in our lives. Notably, Musk recently has launched X’s own AI model Grok. As companies like Apple and OpenAI push the boundaries of technological innovation, ensuring robust security measures and addressing ethical concerns will be crucial to gaining public trust and acceptance.