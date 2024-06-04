On 4th June 2024, the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were announced. By evening the results of most of the seats were clear with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the largest political party in the elections. National Democratic Alliance or NDA will soon be invited by the President of India to form a new government at the Centre. Though Muslims are around 14% of the population of the country, fourteen constituencies in the country are Muslim majority. Here is how these constituencies performed in the General Elections.

Jammu and Kashmir

There are three Muslim-majority seats in Jammu and Kashmir, that were converted into Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370.

Baramulla

In Baramulla, Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh has emerged victorious, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s Omar Abdullah. Sheikh’s victory came as a shock to Omar Abdullah’s party. It highlighted the electorate’s desire to have a fresh representation in the region.

Srinagar

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference triumphed over the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party.

Anantnag

Mian Altah Ahmed of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference defeated Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party in a highly contested race. It is a notable setback for former Chief Minister of the state, Mehbooba Mufti.

Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep, the battle between Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed of the Indian National Congress and Mohammed Faizal PP of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) was intense. Both candidates are locked in a neck-and-neck fight, with results eagerly awaited by their supporters.

Bihar

Kishanganj

Mohammad Jawed of the Indian National Congress secured a decisive victory over Mujahid Alam of JD(U).

West Bengal

Maldaha Dakshin

Isha Khan Choudhury of the Indian National Congress defeated BJP’s Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury.

Jangipur

Khalilur Rahaman of the TMC emerged victorious against Congress’s Murtoja Hossain Bokul. His victory showcased TMC’s influence in Muslim-majority regions in the state.

Baharampur

Pathan Yusuf of the TMC defeated Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress which came as a shock for the grand old party. Notably, Chowdhury was the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Murshidabad

Abu Tehar Khan of the TMC triumphed over MD Salim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Kerala

Malappuram

ET Mohammed Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League defeated V Vaseef of the Community Party of India (Marxist). Basheer’s win reiterated IUML’s stronghold in Malappuram.

Ponnani

Dr MP Abdussamad Samadani of IUML secured a win against KS Hamza of CPI(M).

Telangana

Hyderabad

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his traditional bastion, defeating BJP’s Madhavi Lata by over 3 lakh votes.

Assam

Dhubri

Rakibul Hussain of the Indian National Congress defeated Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of AIUDF.

Karimganj

Kripanath Mallah of BJP triumphed over Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury of Congress. Mallah’s win highlights the BJP’s growing influence even in Muslim-majority constituencies of Assam.

Barpeta

Phani Bhusan Choudhury of Asom Gana Parishad defeated Deep Bayan of Congress. AGP is an ally of NDA, therefore, two NDA candidates have won from Muslim majority seats in Assam.

It is notable that though the BJP-led Government of India’s schemes were never discriminatory towards Muslims during two terms from 2014, the Muslim population chose not to vote for the saffron party across the country in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.