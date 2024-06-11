On Sunday night, June 9, a Hindu Chemist Amarjit Sharma was found dead in Kathua in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir with this throat slit open. Sharma was found dead outside his house in Mela village by his family members after they started searching for him when he didn’t return home, officials said

Following the brutal murder of Amarjit Sharma, his relatives and neighbours demanded immediate arrest of the unidentified culprits who murdered Sharma.

The target klling of Hindus by J1hadi trrorists continues.



A 35-year-old Hindu man named Amarjit Sharma was found dead with his throat s1it outside his house in Mela village, Kathua district. pic.twitter.com/2XYw0XKQYn — Āryā_Anvikṣā 🪷 (@Arya_Anviksha_) June 11, 2024

Following the murder, hundreds of people, carrying Amarjit Sharma’s body, blocked Jammu-Pathankot highway and the nearby railway track in nearby Hiranagar area on Monday morning. The Police and local authorities assured the protestors that a case has been registered and investigation is on, after that assurance, the protestors dispersed.

The protest ended nearly two hours after it started following the assurance by local authorities.

Notably, in same Hiranagar area of Kathua, gunshots were reportedly heard by villagers on Tuesday, June 11, police said. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.