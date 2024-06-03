With just a day away from the 2024 Lok Sabha election result, a contentious letter written by Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru expressing ‘relief’ over the killing of 400 Hindu peasants in 1946 has surfaced on social media.

The letter was written by Nehru to Padmaja Joshi, the daughter of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, on 5th November 1946.

While speaking in the context of resistance by Hindus in Nagarnausa (Bihar) against atrocities committed by Muslims in the Noakhali district (then Bengal, now Bangladesh), Nehru gleed over the fact that the police gunned down a group of 400 Hindu peasants.

Letter from Nehru where he expressed "relief" after 400 Hindus had been murdered by the military. https://t.co/8lI9JSaQdX pic.twitter.com/SKjRuU85D9 — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) June 3, 2024

He wrote, “My dear, A Why exactly I am writing to you just at this present moment, nearing mid- night, when I am tired out, I do not quite know. But suddenly after the excessive strain of the last two days I had a feeling of reaction and relaxation and I thought of you and wanted to write.

This evening I returned by air from Bhagalpur. On arrival I learnt that the military had fired on a peasant mob in the rural areas some miles from here, and about 400 had been killed. Normally such a thing would have horrified me. But would you believe it? I was greatly relieved to hear it! So we change with changing circumstances as layers of fresh experience and feeling cover up the past accumulation.

I have had horror enough during the past two days. Something incredible has happened here, or something that I would have refused to believe in, a few days ago. Hindu peasant mobs have behaved in a manner that is the extreme of brutality and inhumanity. How many have been done to death by them I do not yet know, but it must be a vast number.”

Screengrab of the letter by Nehru, sourced from Selected works of Jawaharlal Nehru Vol. I (Page 65)

To think that the simple, unsophisticated, rather likable Bihar peasant can go completely mad en masse upsets all my sense of values. For a few days they had it their own way, with few checks or hindrances. And so when the news came that they have been stopped at last in one place and that 400 of them had died, I felt that the balance had been very slightly righted.

I do not know how long I shall stay here-I have forgotten Delhi and all else for the moment. All I am concerned with is Bihar at present. As soon as I see light here I go back to Delhi, I am very tired and sleepy now. Love, Jawahar, “