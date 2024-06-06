The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who assaulted newly elected Member of Parliament from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has been suspended and a Police complaint has been made by the security agency in the local police station.

A senior CISF officer said that the central security agency has suspended the woman constable and has given a complaint against her at the local police station for FIR, reported ANI.

CISF has suspended the woman constable and given a complaint against her at the local police station for FIR, in connection with slapping BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, says a senior CISF officer pic.twitter.com/WADhvM0ToJ — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, June 6, actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped at Chandigarh Airport by a woman constable. After the incident, the constable was detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for interrogation. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation.

Kangana Ranaut said that while she was walking to the airport’s boarding gate after passing through security, CISF official Kulwinder Kaur, who was stationed near the curtain area, argued with her and hit her. When the MP asked her why she did it, the CISF constable replied that she supports the farmer protests, and she is not happy with Kangana Ranaut for her comments on the farmer protests.

Kangana later issued a video message detailing the incident. She said that she is getting lots of phone calls, and assured that she is safe. After detailing how she was hit by the female security personnel from the adjacent cabin, she said that she is concerned about the rise in terrorism and extremism in Punjab.

Kangana Ranaut was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the recently concluded elections where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.