On the 6th of June, actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday by a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soldier. After the incident, the constable was detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for interrogation. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation

Kangana Ranaut said that while she was walking to the airport’s boarding gate after passing through security, CISF official Kulwinder Kaur, who was stationed near the curtain area, argued with her and hit her. When the MP asked her why she did it, the CISF constable replied that she supports the farmer protests, and she is not happy with Kangana Ranaut for her comments on the farmer protests.

Kangana Ranaut took a Vistara flight to Delhi at 3 p.m. After the incident, Kangana Ranaut was seen leaving the airport. When reporters asked her about the incident, however, the actress refused to comment. After reaching Delhi, the BJP MP from Mandi met with CISF Director General Nina Singh and other top officials and informed them about the matter. She later issued a video message detailing the incident.

Kangana Ranaut had criticised the protests against the three farm bills several times. Reportedly the constable was unhappy because Kangana Ranaut referred to farmer protesters as “Khalistanis”. Ranaut also faced criticism for misidentifying a woman farmer protestor as Bilkis Bano.

During the election campaign, the farmer organisations had demanded an apology from Kangana Ranaut for her comments on the farmer protests.

Notably, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, by 74,755 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.