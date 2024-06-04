Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Lucknow: Hindu shop owner gives job to Danish Khan in good trust and faith; Khan rapes his daughter and blackmails with private pictures

Danish Khan leaked her intimate photos to her family and relatives when the victim refused to comply with his demands. The victim tried suicide twice as a result of the humiliation and disrepute that followed.

OpIndia Staff
Lucknow police arrested Danish Khan on charges of rape and blackmail (Source: X handle of DCP East Lucknow)
On June 2, Sunday, the Lucknow police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a youth identified as Danish Khan on charges of rape and blackmail. According to the Lucknow police, a Hindu shop owner in Lucknow has reportedly accused Danish Khan, one of his employees, of raping his daughter and using her intimate photos as a form of blackmail to extract thousands of rupees from him.

The police had filed an FIR based on the complaint filed by the Hindu victim’s family on May 31, Friday and arrested the accused on June 2 (Sunday). Investigation and other legal action are currently underway.

This case relates to the PGI police station area in Lucknow’s eastern region. The victim’s mother stated in the complaint that her husband owns a welding shop in the city. He had employed a young man named Danish Khan in his shop to help with his work. Danish, originally a resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, moved into the outer part of the victim’s home after they employed him.

The family of the victim, a BSC student, had gone to see some relatives one day. Realizing that the girl was alone, Danish Khan broke into their home and sexually assaulted her. Khan filmed the incident and used it as leverage against her. Danish sexually assaulted the student repeatedly and demanded that she give him all of the money that was kept in her home, threatening to leak the video on social media. Out of fear, the victim gave Danish the 23,000 rupees that were kept in the house.

After coming back, the victim’s mother confronted her when she could not find the money kept in the house. The victim broke down and narrated her ordeal to her mother. The victim’s mother initially advised her to ignore everything and avoid Danish. The victim followed suit. But Danish Khan took advantage of this and began pressuring the victim for more money. Khan leaked her intimate photos to her family and relatives when the victim refused to comply with his demands. The victim tried suicide twice as a result of the humiliation and disrepute that followed.

Ultimately, the mother of the victim reported Danish to the police. This case was first filed under the IPC sections 376, 384, and 506. Later, during the investigation, the IT Act was added to the case. OpIndia has the complaint copy.

Danish reportedly fled immediately after the FIR was registered. However, The Lucknow police, managed to extract his exact location and apprehended him on June 2.

