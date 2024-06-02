A shocking case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad where a Muslim man first physically assaulted his spouse and then gave triple talaq to her. She was his eighth wife. He also pushed her into prostitution. According to the woman who is from Purnia, Bihar and lives in Jayantipur of Majhola, she had married a man from Gulabbari of Katghar Police station area six years ago. Later, she found out that he had cheated on her and had already married seven times previously.

She also presented a complaint letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena. The accused is an alcoholic and a gambler and wanted money to continue his debauchery. He, therefore, forced her to sleep with other men in order to fulfil his perverse demands. He even thrashed her when she protested. Afterwards, he pronounced triple talaq to her and kicked her out of the residence.

However, after she was kicked out, the man later reached the woman’s relative’s house where she was staying and tried to assault her. She was saved by locals.

The woman stated that she was at her aunt’s (wife of her mother’s brother) house on 17th May when the perpetrator arrived there with his brother and sisters and all three started to drag her out of the place. However, they ran away when people began gathering at the spot after hearing her screams and threatened to throw acid at her.

The woman unveiled that the offender weds women and then pressurises them into the flesh trade for money. She further mentioned that she has been staying at her maternal grandmother’s house since he gave her triple talaq.

SSP Hemraj Meena had ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) of Majhola to register a First Information Report in the case. According to the Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines Arpit Kapoor, an official complaint has been launched against the Muslim male, his brother and brother-in-law on the basis of the victim’s submission under relevant sections including assault and triple talaq. The matter is currently under investigation.